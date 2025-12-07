Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Rams vs Cardinals? Life, Net Worth, & More About Steven Powell

The Los Angeles Rams (9-3) are headed to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. With the Rams coming off a surprising loss to the Carolina Panthers and the Cardinals riding a four-game skid, this game is crucial for both teams. As the Rams will aim to improve in the division, the Cardinals will fight to salvage some pride. But before kicking off this highly anticipated game, the league will follow tradition by having a legendary singer take the stage to sing the national anthem.

Singer and songwriter Steven Powell will perform at the State Farm Stadium.

Who is Steven Powell? National Anthem performer at Rams vs Cardinals

Steven Powell is a familiar name in both the sports and music worlds. He is a singer, songwriter, and producer who also spent 25 years serving in the U.S. Navy. Growing up as the youngest of six in a family with strong military roots, he always felt a calling to serve. During his time at the University of Kansas, he decided to enlist, which eventually turned him towards service and music.

“My family and I came from very humble beginnings. We didn’t really have a lot. The military allowed me to see the world and make lifelong friends. It gave me a career, a sense of purpose, and experiences I never imagined I would have,” he said.

During his time in the Navy, Powell discovered his passion for performing the National Anthem at military ceremonies and sporting events. He is widely known for performing the National Anthem across the country, with his performances garnering over 56 million views online. A friend encouraged him to audition for the Phoenix Suns, and that opportunity helped him start as a professional singer.

“It morphed into something I could have ever imagined,” he said.

Today, he is a well-known name in the industry.

What is Steven Powell’s net worth in 2025?

While Powell has built an impressive music career, his net worth has not been publicly disclosed.

Details about Steven Powell’s music career and achievements

His connection with music began when he started singing at the church. And later, he followed his love for music to build a career. Over the years, he has worked with notable names, including a former producer at Capitol Records, Wade Martin.

He has earned several accolades. He won NBC’s The Voice of the Ocean and was also a Semi-Finalist on the military’s Operation Rising Star. Powell has performed for the Arizona Cardinals in the past.

What other major sporting events has Steven Powell performed at?

Among the several events where Powell sang the national anthem, Pat’s Run, which is held in honor of Pat Tillman, is special for him. He performed the National Anthem at the sixth annual race in 2010 and returned years later to kick off the 21st Pat’s Run in Tempe.

“It was truly an honor for me,” Powell said. “It’s become more impactful, and more people now understand what Pat’s Run is all about.”

He personally witnessed Tillman’s journey to military service while working at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Phoenix.

“That was a highlight for me and for all of MEPs,” he said. “An NFL player coming in to change his career—moving from one major chapter of his life to the next … I got to see that happen.”

There was really no better pick than Powell for this performance.