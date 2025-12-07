Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Steelers vs Ravens? Life, Net Worth & More About Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

The stage is set for the Baltimore Ravens to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. To add to the excitement, Baltimore’s rich cultural scene will be on display as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs the pre-game national anthem for the Steelers vs. Ravens game on Saturday, December 7.

One of America’s oldest and most premier orchestras, the BSO will be set to add a layer of prestige to the electrifying stadium. Let’s find out more about the renowned orchestra.

Who will perform the National Anthem at Steelers vs Ravens?

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform the national anthem at the Steelers vs Ravens game. Furthermore, there will also be a flyover by a C-32 Aircraft from the 89th Airlift Wing out of Joint Base Andrews. Additionally, this will not be the first time the BSO has performed at a Ravens game.

They have also previously performed both pre-game and at halftime, as well as at Thanksgiving and season openers.

BSO’s roots date back to the 1890s; however, it officially began in 1916. The group was created as a branch of the municipal government and performed at the Lyric Theatre. Since then, the orchestra continued to grow and toured widely, winning multiple Grammy Awards.

Who are the musicians in the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra?

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has an 85-member full-time roster of professional musicians, as outlined in its collective bargaining agreement. Orchestras require players to cover different sections, including strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and more.

Currently, the BSO is led by Music Director Jonathon Heyward. The 33-year-old is also assisted by some top conductors such as Sergiu Comissiona, David Zinman, and Yuri Temirkanov. Furthermore, the BSO is also conducted by Marin Alsop, the first woman to lead a major American orchestra.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s net worth & earnings

Estimating the net worth of the BSO is challenging, as it is a nonprofit arts institution funded through ticket sales, donations, and sponsorships. However, the orchestra signed a three-year collective bargaining agreement in September.

The terms of the agreement saw the BSO’s minimum annual salary rise by 12% over three years, increasing to $101,350 by the end of the 2028 financial year, from $92,811 in 2026. These are the terms of the new agreement:

Year 1: (2025-26 season) 3% increase in base scale

Year 2: (2026-27 season) 4% increase in base scale

Year 3: (2027-28 season) 5% increase in base scale

According to Nonprofit Explorer, they reported $41.7 million in revenue and $34.7 million in expenses.

How does performing at an NFL game impact artists?

Performing the national anthem at a high-profile NFL game helps the artists gain a significant visibility boost. Performing in front of a vast crowd and millions watching on TV also allows them to promote their group and get new fans.

Furthermore, with an association with the Baltimore Ravens, the BSO can strengthen its name and deepen its local identity as “Baltimore’s Orchestra.”

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra social media handles

The BSO is active on its Instagram profile @baltsymphony, on X @BaltSymphony, and on Facebook: The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

The Steelers enter this game looking to break their two-game losing streak, while the Ravens hope to shake off their 32-14 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals, with first place in the AFC North on the line.