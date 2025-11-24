Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the Buccaneers vs Rams? Life, Net Worth, & More About Lucky Daye

The excitement will reach a fever pitch at the SoFi Stadium when the two NFL giants clash. As per sources, wide receiver Chris Godwin is returning to boost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense against the Los Angeles Rams (8-2). The Rams are tied with the Eagles for the best record in the conference. And they will look to extend their five-game winning streak in this game.

So, it won’t be an easy battle. This highly anticipated game will kick off with Lucky Daye performing the U.S. national anthem.

Who Is Lucky Daye? National Anthem performer at Buccaneers vs Rams

Daye is an American R&B singer-songwriter. The New Orleans native’s passion began at the Church when he learned hymns. This love for music drove him to kickstart his career in this path after he moved to Georgia.

Just at the age of 19, he auditioned for American Idol. His talent saw him make it to the Top 20. He may have been eliminated at that round, but that was only the beginning of his career.

What is Lucky Daye’s net worth in 2025?

He is a well-known musician in the industry, having worked as a songwriter and background vocalist on numerous projects for several years. Recently, Daye started his career and quickly made a name for himself. According to sources, his net worth is reportedly $5 million. However, his current net worth has not been publicly disclosed.

What are Lucky Daye’s music career details? Lucky Daye’s awards and achievements

Lucky Daye has worked to build his resume working with several such successful artists. As a songwriter and background vocalist, he has worked with Keith Sweat, Ne-Yo, Ariana Grande, and many other renowned artists.

In 2018, he signed with Keep Cool and RCA Records and dropped his debut single, “Roll Some Mo,” and hasn’t looked back since then. His first album, Painted, released in 2019, gained massive love and even four Grammy nominations.

After the success of his second album, Candydrip, Daye released Algorithm. And soon, he became a household name in contemporary R&B.

Has Lucky Daye performed the National Anthem at other NFL or major events?

While he has performed at several musical festivals and shows, Daye will be performing at a sports event for the first time when he takes the stage to perform the U.S. National Anthem. Several more artists will also perform at the event.

Who will perform at the NFL halftime?

After a glimpse of the two teams going at each other, the Rams will deliver a thrilling performance to keep the energy high. As per the official site, the USC Marching Band will perform during halftime. Paul Russell will also be in attendance.

Now, this special day for the Rams indeed calls for a star-studded line-up. The franchise will honor NFL legend Aaron Donald. Just a few days ago, the franchise officially retired Donald’s No. 97 jersey.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to have my jersey retired,” Donald said. “Born and raised in Pittsburgh, I’m grateful to the University of Pittsburgh for taking a chance on me when so many others wouldn’t. I accomplished more in my career than I ever dreamed of, and for that I’m truly blessed. To soon see my number hanging alongside other Pitt greats is an honor beyond measure. I will always love this University.”

The USC Marching band will also wear “99” shirts and create various formations to pay tribute to the legend. In his honor, world-renowned performance painter David Garibaldi will create a painting of Donald during the pregame show.

It promises to be an incredible night, but only time will tell which team will emerge victorious.