Who is Singing the National Anthem at Vikings vs Seahawks? Life, Net Worth & More About Izzy Escobar

The 8-3 Seattle Seahawks will face the 4-7 Minnesota Vikings in Week 13. While the Seahawks are chasing that playoff spot, the Minnesota Vikings will try to end the season on a firm note, with the playoffs next to impossible. Apart from experiencing a thrilling match, players and fans will also have their patriotic feelings invoked by the national anthem performed before the game. It will help them get more engrossed in the game.

Who will perform the national anthem at Seahawks vs. Vikings?

Izzy Escobar will be performing the national anthem at the Seahawks vs. Vikings game. She is of Cuban-Italian heritage and earned global recognition through TikTok. Classical music helped her venture into pop music. Izzy has a strong pitch, and her control over the rhythms makes her a splendid choice to perform the U.S. national anthem.

Her father is Cuban, while her mother is Italian and hails from a small town in Massachusetts. Izzy is a fourth-year theatre student at UCLA. Her first experience with the musical world was through the violin, which she began playing at the age of four. From there, her musical journey has been nothing but magical.

Izzy Escobar’s net worth and career earnings

Unfortunately, there are no credible sources that claim to know Izzy Escobar’s net worth. Even her career earnings are not publicly disclosed. The pop singer has a strong fan base, but she is still developing her singing skills. Reaching the peak will help her achieve greater financial stability, which may reveal her net worth and career earnings.

Izzy Escobar’s music career highlights

Izzy Escobar is a gifted singer who also plays several instruments, including the violin, piano, and guitar. She recently debuted her maiden EP, Sunny in London, which has received a grand reception from music lovers. Forbes has deemed Izzy to be the next “perfect pop star.”

Performing at Lumen Field will definitely be one of her career highlights. Exposure to a large audience will be a great help to her growing career.

Izzy Escobar’s social media

Izzy Escobar is a popular figure on the internet. People were introduced to her music through her social media accounts. She has an Instagram account with 266k followers and a TikTok account with 332.8k followers. Besides these, Izzy also has a YouTube channel with 7.5k subscribers.

Several global artists, such as Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, have benefited from performing at the NFL. So, Izzy getting a chance to perform the U.S. national anthem at the Seahawks vs. Vikings game could be her breakthrough.