Who Is Singing the National Anthem Before Colts vs Steelers? Salary, Net Worth & More About Sloane Simon 

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who got off to a blistering 4-1 start, will now hope to avoid being 4-4 as they host the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. The Colts’ offense has performed at a historic level, leading the NFL in total yards per game (385.3) and points per game (33.8).

On the other hand, the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers have been serviceable on the attack, but this time around, the onus will be on Mike Tomlin‘s defence to ensure Pittsburgh isn’t blown away at home.

But before this thrilling clash, the NFL has appointed a special performer for the pregame festivities.

Who will perform the national anthem at Steelers vs Colts?

Pittsburgh native and former contestant on The Voice, Sloane Simon, will perform the national anthem ahead of this much-awaited Pittsburgh vs Indianapolis clash. Simon is a singer-songwriter who, after her appearance on The Voice, returned to New York University to complete her degree in Recorded Music. She has some chart-busting hits like YUCK! and Talk to Your Girlfriend.

What is Sloane Simon’s net worth? What does Sloane Simon’s career look like?

Sloane Simon started her singing journey after her father motivated her to send in her audition clip just before leaving for her freshman year at New York University. This decision turned out to be life-changing for Simon as she soon got the call and was on her way to Los Angeles to film the show. On The Voice, she was part of Michael Bublé‘s team and soon became a fan-favorite.

Though there isn’t any information about her net worth, Sloane Simon has announced her tour list as she will be performing across New York and Pittsburgh over the next few months.

What are Sloane Simon’s social media handles?

Like every modern-day musician, Sloane has utilized social media as a platform to grow her career further and interact with fans. She has 9,421 followers on Instagram and a following of 6136 on TikTok. She also has a website called officiallysloane, where fans can find her tour dates and purchase official merchandise.

How does singing at a halftime game impact artists?

Looking at how much the Anthem performers earn, the NFL does not pay them an appearance fee. Rather, most artists performing at NFL games receive a union-scale payment, which is the minimum guaranteed compensation under union contracts.

For budding artists like Sloane Simon, an opportunity like performing the national anthem at an NFL game can act as a perfect launching pad for their talent. Like her journey on the hit show The Voice, Simon will be presented to a global audience who may never have known about her. A performance on such a scale could give an artist a new fan following and a viral moment, which could skyrocket their career to new heights.