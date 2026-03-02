Who is Sophie Scott, Mac Jones’ Ex-Girlfriend? All About NFL QB’s Relationship History After Break Up

Eight years is a long time, with a college title run, three NFL teams, and an entire career reinvention. Much like the NFL, the clock eventually runs out on some love stories, though. 49ers quarterback Mac Jones and his longtime girlfriend Sophie Scott have reportedly ended their relationship, drawing a curtain on one of the NFL’s most quietly celebrated romances.

“49ers star QB Mac Jones and his long-time girlfriend Sophie Scott have reportedly broken up,” Dov Kleiman shared on X. “Mac and Sophie have been dating since their days at the University of Alabama in 2019.”

As this chapter almost a decade in the making, comes to an end, here’s everything you need to know about them.

Who is Sophie Scott?

Sophie Scott has always been more than an athlete’s girlfriend. Raised in St. Louis, Missouri, she attended Kirkwood High School before enrolling at the University of Alabama. Here, she majored in kinesiology and exercise science, graduating in 2020.

A member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, she also served as a sports medicine intern with Alabama’s football team. Post-graduation, Scott worked as a physical therapy and occupations therapy aide at the University Orthopaedic Clinic & Spine Center in Tuscaloosa, combining her academic background with healthcare work. She has also worked as a model and an influencer.

How did Sophie Scott and Mac Jones meet?

Their story started back in 2019, when both were students at Alabama. Jones was emerging as a Heisman contender, and Scott was a part of the Crimson Tide’s cheerleading team, per multiple reports. When the New England Patriots selected Jones 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Scott followed, making the move to Boston and becoming a constant presence in the stands.

But their connection went far beyond just touchdowns and press-row seats. The couple had also become honorary members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, volunteering together across multiple visits to the organization and raising sizable donations.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…