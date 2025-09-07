Who Is Spencer Shrader’s USWNT Fame Wife Korbin Albert? All About NFL Kicker’s Life Partner

The 2024 NFL season marked a journey of movement for rookie kicker Spencer Shrader. Initially an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, Shrader later joined the New York Jets and then played for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2025, however, he finally found stability, securing the role of starting kicker for the Colts. This newfound stability extends beyond the field, as Shrader also revealed a significant personal milestone this year.

On July 5th, Spencer took to Instagram to announce his engagement to women’s national team midfielder Korbin Albert. The post featured a series of photos accompanied by a caption quoting Walt Whitman’s poem: “Will you come travel with me? Shall we stick by each other for as long as we live?” With their engagement public, NFL fans and followers flocked online to learn more about Korbin.

Who Is Spencer Shrader’s Wife, and What Does She Do?

Korbin Albert, now Korbin Shrader, is a professional soccer player and a prominent midfielder known for her versatility and dynamic playing style. She currently plays for OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and is a vital member of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT). Originally from Grayslake, Illinois, Korbin’s impressive journey includes playing collegiate soccer at the University of Notre Dame, where she earned accolades like ACC Midfielder of the Year and First-Team All-American honors.

After college, she took her talents to Europe, signing with French giants Paris Saint-Germain and contributing to their run to the Champions League semi-finals before joining OL Reign. At just 21, she also proudly won an Olympic gold medal with the USWNT at the 2024 Paris Games, showcasing her growing influence on the international stage.

Inside Spencer and His Wife’s Relationship and Married Life

The relationship between Spencer and Korbin embodies stability, faith, and unyielding support. Their story began as college friends at Notre Dame, where they built a foundation rooted in mutual respect and shared values. Over time, their bond deepened into a committed partnership. Throughout Spencer’s rise from a collegiate player in South Florida and Notre Dame to making the NFL, Korbin has remained a steadfast presence, offering encouragement through life’s challenges and celebrations alike.

Spencer and His Wife’s Family Life Away from the Spotlight

Unlike many celebrity couples who live openly in the media glare, Spencer and Korbin choose to nurture their relationship privately. They emphasize faith, family cohesion, and maintaining a grounded lifestyle, which has allowed them to build a strong, supportive home environment. Steering clear of public distractions, they focus on togetherness and personal growth, which strengthens their bond amid the high demands of professional sports careers.

Support Throughout Spencer Shrader’s Career & Their Partnership

From Spencer’s early days as a college kicker to his professional tenure with the Indianapolis Colts, Korbin has been a critical source of encouragement and moral support. Her belief in his talent and perseverance has helped him face the pressures and uncertainties of a competitive football career. As Spencer embraces the role of starting kicker for the Colts, their partnership continues to serve as a foundation for resilience, motivation, and shared success.

Spencer Shrader and Korbin Albert’s journey from college sweethearts to a power couple balancing professional sports careers is truly inspiring. Their deep bond, rooted in faith and unwavering support, continues to fuel their growth on and off the field. Together, they look forward to building a future filled with love, success, and shared dreams.