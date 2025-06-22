Who Is Steelers OC Arthur Smith’s Father? Meet Fred Smith, Founder of FedEx Empire

The shipping world lost its titan on Saturday when Frederick Smith, the man who taught America that “absolutely, positively” meant something, died at 80. WREG sources confirmed the passing of the FedEx founder, whose revolutionary idea, born in a Yale dorm room in 1966, would eventually move the entire planet a little faster. After trading his Marine Corps uniform for an entrepreneur’s hustle in 1973, Smith built FedEx from Memphis into a global powerhouse that redefined overnight delivery. But here’s the kicker – this business legend also raised an NFL coach.

Arthur Smith, now calling plays for the Steelers, always insisted on earning his stripes the hard way, refusing to coast on his father’s billions. Sure, the Smith name might have opened some doors with the Washington Commanders early on, but Arthur’s coaching chops are all his own. Still, you can’t separate the son from the father’s relentless drive and innovative spirit that built an empire. With Frederick’s passing, his legacy becomes even more profound.

From $5,000 investment to Billion-Dollar empire: The Fred Smith legacy

Memphis lost more than a businessman Saturday – it lost the guy who literally bet everything and won. Fred Smith, worth $5.3 billion at his passing according to Forbes, started with nothing but a crazy idea and Marine Corps grit. After three years in the service, he jumped into aviation sales before taking the ultimate leap of faith in 1973. When FedEx was gasping for air and nearly dead, Smith pulled an Art Rooney move – he took his last $5,000 to Vegas and somehow turned it into $27,000, keeping the company alive in what became business folklore. Ari Meriov confirmed the heartbreaking news Saturday, sending shockwaves through Memphis and beyond.

Politicians lined up to honor him, with Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn capturing everyone’s feelings: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Fred Smith. As the founder of FedEx, his leadership and innovation transformed global commerce, and he will be remembered for his relentless drive, patriotism, and commitment to service. His legacy will endure not only through the company he built but through the countless lives he touched. Praying for his wife, children, and family.”

A note on legacy: In Nov 2023, Fred Smith donated $50 million to the University of Memphis.

Former Memphis mayor Jim Strickland called him “the most significant Memphian in history,” adding that “he benefited our city in every way possible and allowed generations of Memphians to achieve the American dream.” But Fred Smith’s greatest achievement might not be the shipping empire he built – it’s the son he raised who chose to earn his own way in a completely different arena.

Arthur’s journey: Living up to dad’s name while forging his own path

Arthur Smith carries his father’s DNA but refused to ride his coattails, even when it meant walking away from easy opportunities. Born in Memphis like his old man, Arthur’s coaching journey took him through the Tennessee Titans for nine years, climbing from defensive quality control to offensive coordinator. The Washington Commanders connection felt natural – his dad owned a minority stake from 2003 to 2021, and they literally played at FedExField.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 17, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

But Arthur knew the whispers would never stop. “We all have connections that help you, but with my dad’s involvement up there, and playing in FedEx Field, I just felt like when you’re the quality control, it’s fine,” Arthur told ESPN in 2021. “You’re at the entry level, and they’re hard jobs to get and I was lucky to be in that, but to legitimately move up I knew I had to get away.” So he did exactly that, taking the Falcons‘ head coaching job in 2021. Three 7-10 seasons later, he finds himself in Pittsburgh as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. A career befitting of an ode to Fred Smith’s grit.

One thing echoes through Memphis and beyond – legends never die, they just inspire the next generation to gamble everything on their dreams.