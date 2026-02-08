Who Is the PRSL Translator for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 60 Halftime Performance? Celimar Rivera’s Relationship, Net Worth, Ethnicity & More

Bad Bunny will bring new firepower to the Super Bowl halftime show, but he is not taking the center stage alone. The Grammy winner will be joined by fellow Puerto Rican, Celimar Rivera Cosme, who will make a historic achievement. The halftime show will blend star power, language, culture, and high-energy performance this year.

Celimar is set to be the music interpreter of the Puerto Rican Sign Language (PRSL), which will make its debut in the Super Bowl. Representing the island and the Puerto Rican deaf community, Celimar is already making waves. Let’s explore her net worth, relationship status, and other intriguing details about her.

Who is Celimar Rivera Cosme, the deaf signer at Super Bowl LX?

Celimar Rivera Cosme is a deaf performing artist participating in the Super Bowl LX pregame ceremonies by signing alongside Bad Bunny. She was born in Naranjito, Puerto Rico, and built a career in PRSL, representing her culture on different platforms.

Working as a professional interpreter, she takes a lot of pride in her work. She carries an expressive personality, a positive spirit, and warmth, as seen on her social media posts. In addition to advocating for linguistic representation in schools, Celimar first shot to fame in 2022 on social media when her video for better accessibility for deaf people at concerts made an impact, and she eventually became an interpreter.

What is Celimar Rivera Cosme’s net worth in 2026?

There is no official or public data available concerning Celimar Rivera Cosme’s total net worth. The Super Bowl performers, whether the musicians, including Bad Bunny, or sign language interpreters, do not get official payment from the league, although their other expenses, from travel to hotel stays, are paid by the NFL

What is known about Celimar Rivera Cosme’s family and personal background?

Celimar’s social media presence is solely focused on achievements and content related to her career. Therefore, there is not much public information about her personal life. Born in Naranjito, she has been partially deaf since childhood. It’s unclear whether she is in a relationship, married, or has children.

What are Celimar Rivera Cosme’s music career details? A list of her awards and achievements

Celimar isn’t a leading musician like Bad Bunny. She is a music interpreter, and that’s why she doesn’t possess major awards to her name. However, Super Bowl LX will not be the first time she shares the stage with the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer.

She has a long association with Bad Bunny. She was initially part of his World’s Hottest Tour in 2022, where her performance and dedication earned widespread appreciation, narrowing the gap with the deaf fans, as they could easily enjoy Bunny’s music. Hence, when they share the center stage at the Super Bowl, the long history and chemistry between them should be easily visible.

Besides music, Celimar has shown excellence in her academic work. She became the first deaf woman in Puerto Rico to receive a bachelor’s degree in Interpretation and Sign Language.