Who is the Texans Mascot? Name, History, Significance & More About TORO

With National Mascot Day rolling in on Tuesday in the US, the Houston Texans have some great news. After being nominated for the Mascots Hall of Fame early last month, Toro, the Texans’ official mascot since 2002, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame on this very special day. National Mascot Day has been celebrated in the country since at least 2016 as a sign of respect for mascots and as a means of recognizing their importance and the enthusiasm they bring to the stadium.

With Toro now inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame, he is being recognized for his “outstanding performance and dedication” to the Texans and their community. This in itself is the highest honor for the mascot and, of course, the team.

Who is Toro?

According to the Texans, Toro is a fun-loving bull who measures 7 feet on his tippy-hooves. He was drafted by the team in 2001 and has been there since then, playing as a “Centre (of Attention)“. His zodiac sign is Taurus (duh) and has a soft spot for Spain, especially for the running of the bulls festival.

This is developing news! Stay tuned…