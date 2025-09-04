Who Is the US National Anthem Singer at Chiefs vs Chargers in Sao Paolo? All About Kamasi Washington, His Family, Net Worth & More

The NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil is more than just a date on the calendar. September 5, 2025, at Corinthians Arena, as the Chiefs and the Chargers will clash in front of the fans on-site and millions more via YouTube’s first exclusive global NFL broadcast. Karol G is bringing the halftime heat, Ana Castela will belt Brazil’s anthem with hometown pride, and Kamasi Washington will put a jazz twist on the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Add in YouTube creators and Latin American acts, and this is the NFL planting its flag in Brazil with a soundtrack to match.

As we know, the anthem at an NFL game is a pulse-setting moment that can change the whole atmosphere in an instant. In São Paulo this September, that moment will carry even more weight. Kamasi Washington will speak to America’s musical roots with his sax. Here’s what you need to know about him.

Who is Kamasi Washington, the U.S National Anthem singer for Sao Paulo Showdown?

Born Kamasi Tii Washington on February 18, 1981, in Los Angeles, he grew up in a household where music was as natural as breathing. His father, Rickey Washington, a saxophonist and educator, and his mother, Valerie, a flutist and science teacher, have laid his foundation. By seven, Kamasi was already on reeds, and by twelve, he was playing his dad’s old tenor sax. “I prayed for Kamasi to be the one…that he would bring people together, and he would be a powerful force,” Rickey once said.

via Imago Kamasi Washington, source credit @kamasiwashington

From winning the John Coltrane Music Competition in high school to founding the West Coast Get Down collective and collaborating with icons like Kendrick Lamar, Herbie Hancock, and Lauryn Hill, his career has been a masterclass in blending jazz tradition with contemporary culture. His critically acclaimed albums—The Epic (2015), Harmony of Difference (2017), Heaven and Earth (2018), and Fearless Movement (2024)—along with Grammy and Emmy nods, have made him a modern jazz giant.

And yet, the São Paulo performance marks a new terrain. Financially, Washington’s net worth sits in the low millions, buoyed by album sales, touring, collaborations, and endorsements. But more than numbers, it is his enduring role as a cultural bridge. It is shaped by his Inglewood roots, a lifelong drive to “practice really hard so it always feels good,” and a strong belief in music.

Why is Kamasi Washington a unique choice for the U.S National Anthem?

Interestingly, Kamasi Washington wasn’t the kind of pick most people would expect for the U.S. National Anthem at the NFL’s historic São Paulo Showdown. A celebrated jazz saxophonist and composer, Washington has built a career on breaking boundaries. His debut album, The Epic, was hailed for its sweeping ambition and genre-defying blend of jazz, funk, soul, hip-hop, and global rhythms. But his selection for this first U.S. anthem performance in Brazil is no accident. It mirrors the NFL’s push for diversity.

NFL Senior Director for Global Game Presentation Tim Tubito explained it plainly: “With our incredible NFL fan base in Brazil and across the world, we worked hand-in-hand with our YouTube partners to tap into the larger Latin Pop music scene with an innovative, global artist. We’re thrilled to welcome Kamasi Washington… honoring the sounds of Latin America and delivering… a historic performance on YouTube.”

In other words, Washington’s role is about presenting the anthem as a cosmopolitan statement, blending American roots with Latin American legacy. Known for music informed by dreams, cosmic imagery, and a sense of profound purpose—what he calls “the sum of all these parts plus whatever God put uniquely inside of me”—Washington is a bridge between cultures.

What are the major career highlights of Kamasi Washington?

At UCLA’s Department of Ethnomusicology, Washington studied under jazz greats like Kenny Burrell, Gerald Wilson, and Billy Higgins. He eventually formed the “Young Jazz Giants” alongside Cameron Graves, Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner, and Ronald Bruner Jr., releasing their debut in 2004. His breakthrough came a decade later with a high-profile role on Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning To Pimp a Butterfly, as saxophonist and arranger. It prompted Lamar to famously nod, “High key; keep a horn on me, that Kamasi.”

Washington’s own landmark arrived in 2015 with The Epic, a nearly 3-hour, three-disc jazz odyssey. “I have always aspired to make honest music that reflects who I am. And all the love that it is receiving is beautiful!” he said, as the project swept awards like the American Music Prize, Gilles Peterson Worldwide Album of the Year, and DownBeat Critics Poll Album of the Year.

From there, Washington never stopped scaling creative heights. His EP Harmony of Difference (2017) premiered at the Whitney Museum and won the Libera Award for Best Jazz Album. Meanwhile, his expansive Heaven & Earth (2018) explored inner and outer worlds—“The Earth side…represents the world as I see it outwardly…the Heaven side represents the world as I see it inwardly”—and claimed multiple album-of-the-year honors.

His latest, Fearless Movement (2024), drew inspiration from fatherhood. Outside of his solo work, he co-founded the Grammy-nominated supergroup “Dinner Party” with Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and 9th Wonder. He has also composed for projects like Michelle Obama’s Becoming (earning Grammy and Emmy nods) and the anime Lazarus (2025).

What are the other performances that are set to grace the stages of the NFL Game at Sao Paulo?

Headlining the halftime show is Grammy-winning Colombian superstar Karol G, marking what she calls “a moment I’m so proud to be part of.” Karol G will take the stage for YouTube’s first-ever live NFL broadcast. She will fuse reggaeton, pop, and Latin energy, as she is fresh off the record-breaking success of her recent album and singles like Tropicoqueta.

Besides this, the pregame ceremonies will see Brazilian star Ana Castela bring local flair to the national anthem, as Kamasi Washington will offer a unique jazz interpretation of the U.S. anthem. Beyond the headliners, YouTube’s creator community and a “fantastic lineup of local talent,” as NFL Senior Director Tim Tubito puts it, will spotlight regional sounds, with more acts to be announced. All told, the night promises a milestone moment where sport, music, and culture will meet.