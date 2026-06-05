“Who Is This Guy?”: Travis Kelce Under Fire for Failing To Recognize Steelers Star Fresh off $100M Contract Extension

Nick Herbig’s $100 million contract extension has created quite the ripples in the media. The Pittsburgh Steelers made him the highest-paid pass rusher who has yet to start for a full season in the league. Those who have seen him grow into his current shape know that Herbig is going to be someone offenses have to be on the lookout for.

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But Travis Kelce couldn’t seem to put a face to the name.

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“This is legit?” he asked his brother Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast, who gave a shoutout to Herbig. “Who is this guy?”

Nick Herbig was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, as the 132nd pick. Those numbers make it easy to think that the linebacker was not someone who people would remember. But across the three years he’s been in the league, Herbig has quietly been carving out a name for himself. At least Steelers fans took note of him.

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Last year, Herbig impressed with a 7.5-sack haul and the highest pass rush win rate in the league (25%) among edge rushers. He also managed to record 18 quarterback hits and generate 47 pressures. In these three years, Herbig has recorded 79 tackles, 16 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and one interception so far. A more-than-respectable production for someone who has yet to be given proper starting duties.

“I wouldn’t call myself not a starter,” Herbig said after a practice session this week. “I’m a team guy. If you need me to play off the ball, on the ball, need me to run down on punt, I’m a Steeler. There’s no starters and backups.”

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Herbig sometimes had to take the field with starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith last season. But the extension makes it evident that Herbig is set to be given a bigger role. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio claimed that Herbig won’t be listed as a backup in the Steelers’ first official depth chart.

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Perhaps this year, Travis Kelce will face the Steelers with a better understanding of who Nick Herbig is. He seemed to catch on by the time Jason finished giving him an introduction, claiming that he’s seen the linebacker “everywhere.”

But fans did not let this ignorance slide.

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NFL world comes together to bash Travis Kelce for forgetting about Nick Herbig

“He’s kind of all over the map right now and not focused on football. Last year for him I’m sure. Not surprised he doesn’t know all the players.”

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Steelers insider Brian Batko found that Herbig was playing 60% snaps on defense, up from the 17% he got as a rookie in 2023. The linebacker also returned an interception for 41 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. Herbig has been putting in enough work to be noticed.

Another fan typed in, “What a nimble brain this fella has.”

Herbig is slated to have a bigger season this year. If Jason Kelce could take note of him, it is puzzling why Travis Kelce missed him. The TE has praised rookies like Cyrus Allen and R Mason Thomas, who are yet to take their first snaps in the league.

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One fan wrote, “travis never heard of him then all of a sudden he knows a lot about him what a joke.”

Travis Kelce pretty much repeated everything that Jason mentioned about Herbig, including the mention of the linebacker being a former Wisconsin Badger. If at all Kelce was joking about not knowing Herbig, it was not very evident on the podcast.

“nick herbig is a dawg, travis swift needs to retire,” the comment read.

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Travis may have tripped up out of the gate, but he clearly knows the young defender possesses elite talent. With financial security and league-wide respect locked in, Nick Herbig won’t be flying under anyone’s radar ever again.