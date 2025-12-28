Who Is Travis Etienne Jr.’s Girlfriend Esmeralda? All About Jaguars RB’s Longtime Partner

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. is famous for his speed and hard work on the field. Off the field, his life stays mostly quiet. Fans, however, are curious about the woman who stands by the Jaguars RB’s side. Travis Etienne Jr.’s girlfriend, Esmeralda, keeps a low profile, but some glimpses shared online have slowly revealed their love story, growing family, and life as new parents.

Who is Travis Etienne Jr.’s girlfriend, Esmeralda?

Travis Etienne Jr.’s girlfriend is Esmeralda, who prefers to live a quiet and private life away from public attention. She does not share much personal information online, which makes her different from the partners of many NFL players.

Esmeralda is 26 years old and celebrated her 26th birthday on August 26 while sharing a small glimpse from her birthday celebration on Instagram. While she marked the moment with her followers, she still kept things simple and personal. Her full name has not been publicly disclosed, and she only goes by Esmeralda on social media, which is how fans know her.

There is also no public information available about her education. Details about her high school or college education have not been shared online, and Esmeralda has never publicly discussed her academic background online. Esmeralda keeps things low-key and only shares what she feels comfortable with, mostly related to family moments and game days.

How is Travis Etienne Jr. and Esmeralda’s relationship?

Travis Etienne Jr. and Esmeralda are very private when it comes to their relationship. There are no details on when they started dating, and the NFL star has not posted pictures of them together on his own social media. Even though Travis does not share photos, fans often notice him commenting on Esmeralda’s posts. His comments show support and love, even if he keeps things private.

On November 8 last year, Esmeralda shared some big news on Instagram, announcing that they were becoming parents. This was one of the first times fans got a clear look into their personal life. Later, she started posting more pictures from game days, where she cheered for Travis from the stands.

What does Esmeralda do for a living?

When it comes to Esmeralda’s career, not much is known. There is no verified information about where she works or what she does for a living. On her Instagram, she mainly posts game-day outfits, fitness-related content, her lifestyle, and family pictures. Since becoming a mother, her content also includes precious moments with her baby boy and behind-the-scenes looks from football games.

Do Travis Etienne Jr. and Esmeralda have any children?

Yes, Travis Etienne Jr. and Esmeralda have one child together. They announced the news on Instagram with an emotional post. On June 8, the couple officially shared the news of welcoming their first child together. Esmeralda posted a heartfelt message, writing, “Our biggest blessing.”

The couple named their baby boy Saint. Since his birth, Esmeralda has shared a few sweet moments of motherhood, but she still keeps most details private. During this NFL season, she has been seen attending games with Saint, sometimes cheering alone and sometimes with her baby boy by her side.

Esmeralda also shared a Christmas family picture on her Instagram. She added a sweet caption that said, “All I want for Christmas ❤️.” It gave fans a small but warm look at their family life.

What are Esmeralda’s social media handles?

Esmeralda’s Instagram profile handle is @emerald.c. This is the only social media account she uses publicly. Apart from Instagram, there is no information available about Esmeralda having accounts on other platforms, such as Facebook or Twitter. If she does use those platforms, they are private and away from the public eye.

Travis Etienne Jr.’s girlfriend, Esmeralda, lives a quiet and private life despite being connected to an NFL star. From welcoming their son Saint to supporting Travis on game days, she stays focused on her little family. While much about her life remains unknown, her actions show strong support, love, and balance as she stands by Travis throughout his football journey.