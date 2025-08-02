Who Is Will Levis’ New Girlfriend Kaley Champion? Meet NFL QB’s New Partner

Rookie sensation in his first year, Meme-VP in his last… The last that just past… But maybe that’s ‘THE LAST’ with the Titans. That about sums up the career timeline of Will Levis. As the days go by in Tennessee, and his role in the team keeps shrinking, his greatest highlight might be mayo in coffee. But that doesn’t mean he’s given up. Levis has been honest about his position in the locker room, admitting that “It sucks…I’m just trying to get better every day.”

Ever since the no.1 overall, Cam Ward‘s, addition to the fold, Will has been put in an awkward position. Almost to the point that if he wants to make an impact on the field, he will have to look for the chance elsewhere. Opting for surgery doesn’t help his case either. With Levis practically ruled out for the next season, and his contract ending in 2026, his future is looking bleaker by the second. But as his book on football is marred with complications, his relationship diary is active as ever.

Who is Will Levis currently dating?

“Ketchup on fries, what’re you? Like 6 years old.” A hot take from Will Levis, who said this during his promo for the ‘Spicy’ Hellman’s mayo. Now, a month later, Will Levis has his own ‘Spicy Take’. It’s a new partner, and things are a lot spicier. A new WAG is born. And her name is Kaley Champion.

For National GFs Day on August 1, Will Levis shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend in an Instagram story, with the caption: “The only painkiller I need! Happy National GF’s Day, Miss Kaley.” Levis, who will have long days of rehab ahead of him, might have just found the perfect supplement. With Kaley sporting a polka dot bikini and an arm sling for Levis, the two were all smiles as they spent time on the beach.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@will_levis

Since they have gone public, the internet has been abuzz with excitement. And many have clamored to express their congratulations, “Oh, she’s pretty, good for them both,” said one fan. But one question lingers in everyone’s mind: Who exactly is Kaley Champion? After all, this is the first time we’re seeing her in the spotlight.

Who is Kaley Champion? Meet Will Levis’ girlfriend

When Levis called her his painkiller, he was not kidding about. His girlfriend is a Calvin University graduate with an interdisciplinary major in Biology, Business Management, and Chemistry. Currently, she is working as a Pharmaceutical Sales representative for GoodRx in Nashville. How did Levis meet her? While information on how they met hasn’t been disclosed yet, we can certainly imagine a situation that involves Levis’ weak shoulder.

Her bio on LinkedIn reads, “Passionate about making a positive difference in people’s lives.” And in Levis’ tough phase, her role may well prove vital. With a long season ahead for Levis, who found a spot in IR, his rehab and recovery will be his focus during the year. If his girlfriend is knowledgeable about recovery, it’s all the more better, isn’t it?

Will Levis’ girlfriend is also an admirer of beaches and scenic sights, as her socials and gallery on ‘Gram and VSCO show a wealth of pictures, from sunsets to mountains. Compared to that, Levis’ page consists entirely of football, with a random Mayo promo in the mix. But their stories show a common photo. The new couple hasn’t made any other public appearance, and unlike Levis’ past girlfriends, Kaley maintains a private life. But that’s bound to change.

Past relationship rumors

Before the 2023 NFL Draft, nobody had heard of Gia Duddy. Today, she has amassed over a million followers across all socials and is a well-known personality in the lifestyle and fashion genre. Her rise to prominence was a quick one. But some say that’s because of her the then-BF Levis…

The two reportedly have been dating since early 2021, and in the days leading to the draft, they were confirmed to be a couple. During the draft, the cameras would repeatedly focus on her reactions. And when fans saw her red dress, curly hair, and emerald eyes, they were captivated. That was the moment she went viral. And she did not look back.

Since then, the spotlight has never left her. However, months after the draft, there was a new headline making waves on the internet. “Will Levis and Gia Duddy have broken up!” No fan was prepared for the news, and speculation arose regarding the reason for the breakup. But the two have not voiced out their reasons, and speculations have only remained what they are.

With Levis beginning a new chapter with Kaley, we only hope that the new couple never reaches ‘speculation territory.’ Because after a wild ride in the pro-football so far, he has found something quieter and peaceful… Or like he said a ‘Painkiller’… In Kaley.