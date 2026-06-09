“Who’s Going To Say No?’: Retired Chiefs Super Bowl Floats College Football Return After Brendan Sorsby Ruling in Humorous Plea

The college football world was rocked by a major court ruling in Texas that granted Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby eligibility for the 2026 season. The decision had the league divided, but few were as amused as retired Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu. After the news broke, he joked about finding a way to spend the final years of his football career back in college.

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“Can I return back to college football? I only played 2 seasons and should have 2 more years of eligibility left… Can you find me a judge in Louisiana who can ensure that Honey Badger gets to finish his last 2 years of college football? Who’s going to say no?????,” Tyrann Mathieu posted on X.

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Mathieu was one of the most elite players college football had ever seen. Wearing LSU’s iconic No. 7 jersey, he earned the nickname “The Honey Badger” because of his knack for making game-changing plays, whether it was a dazzling return touchdown, a forced turnover, or a bone-rattling hit.

He helped elevate the prestige of LSU’s famed No. 7 tradition. Not to forget, his remarkable 2011 season earned him a fifth-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting as a sophomore. He cemented his place among the most exciting players in Tigers history before announcing his intentions to move to the pro leagues, where the Arizona Cardinals drafted him as the 69th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

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Realistically, there’s no path for Mathieu to return to college football after a decorated NFL career that included three First-Team All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl title. But the timing was simply a clapback to the NCAA’s rules that just extended Sorsby’s college career.

The controversy stemmed from Sorsby’s violation of the NCAA’s gambling policy. He openly admitted that he placed thousands of sports bets, including 40 bets on his own team, while at Indiana. He can play in 2026, but the thought of him stepping onto the field in 2026 has brought back all the old discussions that had been swept under the rug.

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However, a judge in Lubbock, Texas, granted Sorsby a temporary injunction. That allows him to take the field next season despite the NCAA’s previous ruling. He will still serve a suspension for the first two games of Texas Tech’s schedule, meaning he’ll miss matchups against Abilene Christian and Oregon State.

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Sorsby is expected to return in time for the Red Raiders’ Big 12 opener, giving Texas Tech its projected starting quarterback when conference play begins.

The attorneys of Sorsby requested “reasonable discipline” instead of a complete loss of his eligibility from the NCAA. According to the attorneys of Sorsby, the NCAA did not want to negotiate and thus completely halted the process. Judge Ken Curry ultimately sided with Sorsby. Despite the outrage, Sorsby sees this as an opportunity and looks forward to a better future.

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“I’m very grateful for the endless support I have received throughout this entire process. I am also grateful for the chance to rejoin my teammates,” Sorsby said on his Instagram. This opportunity comes with the responsibility to remain focused on my personal growth, the ability to learn from this experience, and to be able to use my situation to help others going forward.”

Where this all leaves Brendan Sorsby is still up in the air. But college football as a whole is holding its breath. Matheiu, meanwhile, will have to continue with his jokes.