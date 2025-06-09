Whose Wedding Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Attend? All About Chiefs TE’s Cousin Getting Married

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift never shied away from cherishing their love story! Surprisingly, after a period of limited exposure, the power couple is back in the spotlight. Just last month, the lovebirds were seen together for a day out on Mother’s Day with Donna Kelce at Talula’s Garden restaurant. Now, this time again, Chiefs tight end accompanied his Grammy-winning singer girlfriend to his family’s major event.

Yes! They both appeared to set the couple’s goals in a viral wedding picture!! It was really an electrifying moment, as Travis and Taylor united to cherish Kelce’s cousin Tanner Crum’s wedding in full swag on June 6. In the event, Kelce and Swift clicked pictures with the bride and groom, as well as the entire family. But this brings us to a question: Who is Kelce’s cousin, Tanner Crum, and his new bride?

Who is Travis Kelce’s cousin Tanner Crum?

Just like Travis Kelce, his cousin, Tanner Crum is also a football enthusiast. He initially played football for Farragut High School, where he met his future mate, Samantha Peck, in 2016 during their sophomore year. At Farragut, Kelce’s cousin served as the team captain. Additionally, he left his mark at Farragut as a two-star prospect, snagging five TD passes with 664 yards as a senior. During that time, he also averaged more than 20 yards per catch.

After that, he committed to Southern Illinois University for his junior season. And then, he refined his football skills while playing for East Tennessee State University at the WR position. During his time at ETSU, he left many stunned with his impressive performance. As per his ETSU roster bio, Kelce’s cousin, Tanner Crum, made his name in the college program, earning the state championship with the Admirals in 2016.

Besides his professional football career, Crum’s relationship with Chiefs star TE brought him into the spotlight this time. Recently, Tanner Crum started a new chapter of his life with his long-time partner, Samantha Peck. Impressively, SB-winning TE Travis Kelce and his pop singer gf Taylor Swift made their wedding even more memorable with their star-studded appearances, wishing the two a happy married life!

Who is Tanner Corum’s wife, Samantha Peck?

Tanner Corum’s wife, Samantha Peck, grabbed considerable spotlight recently as her wedding pictures went viral with her husband’s cousin brother, Travis Kelce, and his gf, Taylor Swift. According to Tanner Corum and Samantha’s wedding website, theknot.com, Samantha also attended Farragut High School, just like her groom, Corum. On one side, Tanner Corum went to Carbondale, Illinois, to shape his football career, while on the other, Samantha stayed in Knoxville, Tennessee, to pursue her beauty career as a hairstylist. Impressively, she served as a passionate hairstylist at Willow & Oak Hair Lounge.

Besides her professional career, there is no other information available about her family background. But her relationship story with NFL Pro Bowler TE, Kelce’s cousin, Tanner Crum, is quite impressive. Despite attending the same class at Farragut High School, they did not enter into a love relationship at that time. But, after a few years, in May 2021, they met for a dinner date at a local bar in Knoxville, and that’s when their love blossomed.

Since then, they have been on each other’s side as the most supportive partners. Even, they maintained long distance relationship for over 2 years. Back in August 2021, Kelce’s sister-in-law, Samantha, caught attention for supporting Tanner at his first game at ETSU. However, it was not a thrilling game, as they had a huge upset beating Vanderbilt. A few years later, they both decided to become forever partners, exchanging engagement rings in May 2024.

Interestingly, in the same month, the couple shared the good news of the arrival of their first baby. Yes! A few months later, on January 6, 2025, they both welcomed their first daughter, Avery Lane, relishing the role of parents together. And, on June 6th, they both exchanged their wedding vows, stepping into the new role as husband and wife. Their wedding became a star-studded affair as Tanner Corum’s high-profile cousin, Travis Kelce, and his singer gf, Taylor Swift, added the magic at their moment.

Did Taylor Swift attend the marriage ceremony with Travis Kelce?

Yes, the NFL star player and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, doubled the charm and excitement of Tanner Crum and Samantha’s wedding ceremony. The NFL’s most buzzing couple attended the event with full swag and total bang. The viral wedding pictures featuring Taylor and Travis are evidence of their presence.

via Imago The ‘Cruel Summer’ singer and NFL TE had a great time at their wedding venue. In the video images, they both seemed to be enjoying the bride and groom’s first dance. They also posed for multiple pictures with Kelce’s extended family.

At the wedding, the Love Story singer looked stunning, donning a strapless blue floral dress, which cost around $1,995. She carried it elegantly with platform heels. She completed her look with some elegant accessories, including earrings and a sleek necklace. And, her custom “TNT” tennis bracelet became the main highlight of her overall look. Yes, it showcased her love for Kelce, as he gifted her last year. On the other hand, Kelce slayed in a black and white check shirt, pairing it with brown loose-fit pants. His long hairstyle also caught the attention of his fans.

Corum’s younger sister, Ashton Corum, also uploaded a string of beautiful wedding pictures featuring the NFL couple.” Had the best time celebrating the CORUMS!! @samanthar.corum @tannercorum16 love y’all more than anything,” she mentioned in her post caption, dropping multiple white hearts emojis. In return, the NFL TE also liked her post, showcasing love for his family.

When and where is the marriage being held?

Groom Tanner Corum and bride Samantha Peck exchanged their wedding vows at RiverView Family Farm in Knoxville in the presence of some special guests. And, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s appearance made their fans crazy, as they are eagerly waiting for the day when their favorite couple will get married. Until then, congratulations, Mr. & Mrs. Crum!