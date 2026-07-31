“Why Do They Always Wanna Leave You?”: Kylie Kelce Reveals Heartbreaking Reason for Having Four Kids With Jason

The older Kelce couple, former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, recently experienced their second daughter, Elliotte “Ellie” Ray Kelce, starting kindergarten. Following this, Kylie appeared on her podcast to discuss her experience of having four kids and the heartbreaking reason behind it.

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“You know what’s also f***** up, I just got through my first baby going to kindergarten, and now I’m already just weeks away from my second doing the same to me,” Kylie said on Not Gonna Lie With Kylie podcast. “Why do they want to leave, why do they always want to leave you? To be fair, my second is the one who told me she would never leave me.

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“Jason doesn’t necessarily agree with this, but I think that we had four kids to better our odds of at least one never leaving us. Now I say this 75% joking because of course I want our kids to go out and be contributing members of society, make the world a better place, and have drive and ambition and do amazing things. But also, I want them to come home as often as possible”

Jason and Kylie’s first child, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, was born in 2019. The eldest of the four daughters started kindergarten last year. Kylie spoke about how she felt seeing her first daughter go to kindergarten in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

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“We’re getting ready for kindergarten, which is going to be exciting,” said Kylie. “I’m having my mom moment about kindergarten and the fact that it will be like the start of school, right? Like, it’s not preschool, it’s school. So it’s a little… I didn’t know that this would be what would get me, but it has gotten me once or twice to just be like, ‘Oh, you’re leaving me… every weekday for the rest of your life. It’s a little emotional.”

Just a year later, Kylie has another emotional moment, as this time her second daughter, Ellie, is going to kindergarten.

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Jason and Kylie have two more daughters, Bennett and Finnley. Soon, they will be ready to join their siblings, as the Kelce girls grow up right in front of their parents’ eyes.



Jason and Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce met in late 2014. Since then, they have shared a lot of fun moments and are known as a power couple in the NFL community.

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“I still remember the moment she walked through the door. The first instance is burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her.” Jason noted during his speech, as per Sarah Hanlon of TheKnot.com, “Then she started talking, and I thought, man, is this what love feels like? She was beautiful, smart, serious, yet playful. I knew it right away.”

In her “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce” podcast, she also touched upon 5th pregnancy rumours, which she denied.