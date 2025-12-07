Why Don’t the Green Bay Packers Have a Cheerleading Squad? Here’s Everything We Know

The roar of the crowd at Lambeau Field is iconic, but one traditional NFL element is conspicuously absent from the sidelines, their cheerleaders.

Rather, Green Bay has an interesting history regarding its cheerleading squad, making it one of the most unique franchises across sports.

A Brief History: When the Packers Had Cheerleaders

Surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers were among the first franchises in the league to have a cheerleading squad. This tradition began in 1931 when the Packers recruited local high school squads. 19 years later, they created their first professional squad, the Packerettes, in the 1950s. Bernie Matzke, a Green Bay local, was the founder of this group and was active at the City Stadium.

Then, under legendary coach Vince Lombardi, the Packerettes evolved into the Golden Girls (1961–1972), who had a wholesome and modest identity that aligned with the Packers’ Midwestern image. The franchise later featured the Green Bay Sideliners for an eleven-year tenure from 1977 to 1986, which was a more contemporary, dance-focused group. The professional cheerleading program was ultimately shut down after the 1986 season.

Why Did the Packers Stop Having Cheerleaders?

The primary reasons behind the end of the Packers’ professional cheerleading squad were a combination of internal conflicts and a commitment to maintaining the team’s traditional brand. The franchise cited unresolvable internal bickering within the final squad, the Sideliners. More importantly, Packers management stated that they did not want to adopt the “eye candy” image that other teams, such as the glitzy Dallas Cowboys, had.

Green Bay then conducted a vote and asked its fans, who were split on the issue. Hence, the Packers’ management finally decided to move forward without an official squad and deemed their decision to be the most appropriate decision for the traditional image they wished to project.

Green Bay Packers Shift to Collegiate Cheerleaders

After officially disbanding the Sideliners, the Green Bay Packers shifted to recruiting cheerleaders exclusively from nearby universities. The franchise has continued the tradition today, as they bring in cheer squads from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) and St. Norbert College, cheering at home games in a limited capacity.

These college cheerleaders follow a modest, traditional approach with their uniforms, which are supplied by the franchise. This arrangement allows the Packers’ leadership to maintain a “wholesome” and “quaint” alternative that honors their history.

Other NFL Teams Without Cheerleaders

However, the Green Bay Packers aren’t the only ones without a cheerleading squad; approximately eight NFL franchises also follow a similar practice. The other teams that historically or currently don’t field an official cheer squad include the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets.

Many of these teams are based in cold-weather cities, where harsh winter conditions make sideline performances challenging. But more importantly, like the Packers, these organizations share the belief that cheerleading squads are unnecessary, preferring instead to focus on football over a commercialized atmosphere.

Based on this history, it all makes sense why the Green Bay Packers love and embrace their fans, who are fondly called Cheeseheads, as they ensure that Lambeau Field remains loud and roaring as the franchise looks to close out another successful season.