Why Every NFC East Team Still Has One Major Weakness Despite Busy 2026 NFL Offseason

Whether you like the NFC East or not, this division gets a lot of attention in sports media because of the franchises it carries. The Philadelphia Eagles won the division last year, but it wasn’t pretty. Even being labeled as the “reigning champs” of this division, any Eagles fan will tell you they didn’t deserve it. Still, they reloaded and are ready to try and repeat in 2026. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders have offensive upside, but they definitely need to improve. Both teams are hoping it’s enough to knock the Eagles off their pedestal. Then the New York Giants are the clear rebuilding team in this division, but can surprise with quaterback Jaxson Dart at the helm.

It’s time to break down how the NFC East handled the offseason.

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Philadephia Eagles

Most improved position: Edge rusher

It’s no surprise that the Eagles’ roster is loaded, and general manager Howie Roseman made this decision hard for me, ’cause they didn’t really have any holes to fill. The one area they lost the most in was pass rusher, with Jaelan Phillips, Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche all leaving in free agency.

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It may be because I’m a believer in Jonathan Greenard, but he’s better than all three of those players he left in free agency and can make an immediate impact in Philadelphia. He is coming off a down year, with only 47 pressures and four sacks, but in the previous two seasons before 2025, he combined for 25 sacks.

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Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 23: Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard 58 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 23, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 23 Vikings at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20251023030

The team lost depth but has a solid three-man rotation in Greenard, Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt.

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Position needing improvement: Safety

Again, there’s no real hole in this team, but if I had to pick one, it’d be safety. The Eagles lost Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown this offseason. The two projected starters are Andrew Mukuba and Marucs Epps. Epps was coming off a torn ACL from the 2024 season and, in 2025, slowly got back up to speed. He didn’t see consistent playing time until Week 14 of the season and finished the year with just 308 snaps. This is Epps’ second term in Philadelphia, as he presumably spent the early parts of his career with the Eagles.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Philadelphia Eagles OTA May 28, 2025 Philadelphia, PA, USA Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba 24 practices during OTAs at NovaCare Complex. Philadelphia NovaCare Complex PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250528_bs_sq4_00848

He totaled 20 tackles and eight run stops in 2025, so with a full season under his belt, he can make an impact. The long-term role is the question, as there isn’t much depth behind him. The team drafted Cole Wisniewski and has Michael Carter II, who could carve out playing time, but neither is a long-term option.

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Dallas Cowboys

Most improved position: The entire defense

It’s the first time in this entire series that I’ve shouted out an entire side of the ball being the most improved, but I have to give the Cowboys credit — they’ve improved this defense tremendously over the past couple of months. Not only is Caleb Downs’ selection a culture-changing pick for the defense, but the talent they’ve added throughout is noticeable as well.

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Some of the key additions include Rashan Gary, Malachi Lawrence, Dee Winters, Jaishawn Barham, Cobie Durant and Jalen Thompson.

Imago October 26, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Green Bay Packers defensive end RASHAN GARY 52 jogs off the field at halftime of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251026_zsp_g257_068 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

This is a defense that ranked last in the NFL in points allowed per game last season, with 30.1. Dallas hired Christian Parker to help get this defense back on track, and with the talent added, that’s possible. Versatility was clearly the emphasis on the roster with the additions made. The 3-4 scheme Parker will run has the personnel to execute it. It all looks good on paper, but the Cowobys will still have to prove it on Sunday.

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Position needing improvement: Offensive tackle

It isn’t a surprise to any Cowboys fan that tackle is listed here. Staring right tackle Terence Steele gave up 52 quaterback pressures in 2025, which ranked the most in the NFL. The starter on the left side, Tyler Guyton, gave up 31 in 10 games played, which ranked 35th most in the NFL.

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Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 12: Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton 60 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys on October 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 12 Cowboys at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251012019

With quaterback Dak Prescott entering his 11th season in the NFL, health is a virtue with older quarterbacks. It’s no longer a guarantee, and Prescott has had his fair share of injuries in the past. It’ll be in the Cowboys’ best interest to keep him upright as much as possible, which surprised me given they didn’t address the tackle position at all in the offseason.

Washington Commanders

Most improved position: Front-Seven

Like the Cowboys, the Commanders absolutely rebuilt their defense this offseason. The team brought in K’Lavon Chaisson, Sonny Styles, Leo Chenal, Odafe Oweh and Tim Settle to start for them in 2026. There are solid depth additions throughout, but with depth quarterback Jayden Daniels facing injury in 2025, this defense wasn’t in a spot to make a deep playoff run.

The Commanders ranked last in the NFL in yards allowed per game at 384.3, giving up six yards per play. Head coach Dan Quinn knew something had to change, and credit to him and general manager Adam Peters for their efforts to improve it.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 Ashburn, VA, USA Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks with the media prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Ashburn OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park VA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250723_ads_sb4_001

The secondary for Washington is still a work in progress, but year two of Trey Amos and the additions of Nick Cross and Amik Robertson are steps in the right direction. The front-seven, though, is where the major improvements came in, and the additions of Styles and Oweh are exciting ones to watch.

Position needing improvement: Wide receiver

I absolutely love the selection of Antonio Williams in the draft, but he doesn’t move the needle enough for me, and where this receiver room stands. The harsh truth is Terry McLaurin can’t stay healthy, and it’s a shame, because when he’s on the field, he’s a difference maker. Luke McCaffery, unless he makes a jump this year, will likely be washed out by Williams in the slot. The team has intriguing depth options in Treylon Burks, Jaylin Lane and Dyami Brown, but none of those players move the needle.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 04: Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 leaves the field after the first half during the game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on January 04, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Commanders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104144

Teams need to take advantage of rookie quarterbacks on team-friendly deals like the one Daniels is on right now. If McLaurin can’t stay healthy, I don’t know how dominant this room can be when facing the top-tier talent in the NFC. Daniels can elevate the offense, but how much he needs to is the question.

New York Giants

Most improved position: Linebacker

The Giants had one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, but it didn’t translate into a strong rushing defense. The team ranked 31st in the NFL, giving up 145.3 yards per game. New head coach John Harbaugh clearly knew this as he rehaureld the entire linebacker room, bringing in Arvell Reese and Tremaine Edmunds.

Imago September 27, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 8 ready for a play during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies in Seattle, WA. Ohio State defeated Washington 24-6. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_781 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

The depth behind those two isn’t great, but if both can stay healthy, they can become one of the best linebacker duos in the league. Reese has the upside as a pass rusher as well, giving defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson versatility to line him up wherever he wants.

Position needing improvement: Cornerback

The pick of Colton Hood in the second round, quite frankly, saved this cornerback room, cause the selection of Deonte Banks clearly hasn’t worked out. The singing of Greg Newsome II helps the room in terms of depth, but don’t be surprised if Hood is the full-time starter early into the season.

Imago August 30, 2025: Colton Hood 8 of the Tennessee Volunteers returns a fumble for.a touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Syracuse University Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA /CSM Atlanta United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_019 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

The other starting corner in Paulson Adebo had an up-and-down season, but closed the year out strong, only giving up 50 yards in the final three games of the year. The beginning of the year wasn’t quite as nice as there were multiple weeks where he gave up over six receptions. Just looking at the roster, corner is this team’s weakest link.