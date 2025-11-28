Why Is Cris Collinsworth Missing From Bengals vs. Ravens Thanksgiving Game? Reason Behind NBC Broadcaster’s Absence

NBC NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth just celebrated a milestone 500th broadcast during Week 12’s Sunday Night Football. However, the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver will be absent from this year’s Thanksgiving matchup between the Bengals and Ravens.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The NBC broadcast crew for #Bengals vs Ravens will be: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline). Cris Collinsworth doesn’t work Thanksgiving,” Bengals beat reporter Jay Morrison confirmed.

For Cris, this short holiday is a well-earned pause in his long and demanding broadcasting schedule. He is taking a break from broadcasting for Thanksgiving, just as he did last season. But his presence will be missed because of the huge impact he has made in NFL broadcasting over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since his debut in 1990, when he partnered with Jim Donovan for an NFL game analyst role, he has covered more than 500 NFL games across 52 stadiums. And has worked alongside 13 play-by-play announcers.

In 2025, Collinsworth reached his 17th season as NBC’s Sunday Night Football lead color analyst, cementing his legacy as one of the league’s most respected commentators.

ADVERTISEMENT

His career includes stints on HBO’s Inside the NFL, Fox Sports, and his long service at NBC. Despite his busy schedule, Cris makes time for tradition, often taking Thanksgiving off to spend with family, which explains his absence from this year’s Thanksgiving night broadcast.

But while Cris takes a break, the Bengals prepare for a tough showdown against the Ravens (currently leading the AFC North with a 6-5 record). The big question on everyone’s mind is whether superstar quarterback Joe Burrow will suit up or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Will Joe Burrow play again?

Burrow, who has been sidelined due to a turf toe injury since Week 2, is practicing again and looks good, as per head coach Zac Taylor. But Cincinnati is making sure they don’t rush its star quarterback.

“Coming off an injury he’s [Burrow] done everything he could. He put himself in position to do his best to play (Sunday). We’ll continue with that mindset. He looks like he’s in good shape right now, and he can be ready to go,” Taylor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision ultimately centers on winning. Taylor emphasized that backup quarterback Joe Flacco is still very much in the team’s plans, and they are not ruling him out despite recent setbacks.

“Flacco has given us every opportunity. We haven’t lost games because of Joe Flacco. He’s gone out there and given us everything, and he understands that,” Taylor added.

The Bengals struggled recently, dropping eight of nine games following Burrow’s injury. Flacco’s performance, including a costly interception return touchdown against the New England Patriots. The stakes are high, and fans are eager to see if Burrow will return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cris himself weighed in during the broadcast of the Rams vs. Buccaneers game, calling the decision “a really interesting decision.” He also acknowledged the difficulty of risking the franchise quarterback’s health. Burrow’s return could signal hope for the Bengals, but it’s ultimately a tough call between ambition and caution.