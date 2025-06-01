Why Is Rashee Rice Being Sued for $1 Million? All About 25-Year-Old Chiefs WR’s Third Lawsuit

It felt like a fumbled punt return in slow motion – the kind of moment where the stadium holds its breath, sensing everything is about to unravel. For Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, a promising career arc reminiscent of a perfect spiral pass now faces a brutal, real-world hit stick. Just months after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss, Rice finds himself staring down his third lawsuit stemming from a terrifying March 2024 Dallas highway crash. This latest legal snap?

A potential $1 million penalty. The newest plaintiff, Kayla Quinn, paints a chilling scene. In court docs filed just days ago, she details driving home from a day at the Dallas Zoo with her young son on US-75. Her car, she alleges, became an unwilling participant in a high-speed collision caused by Rashee Rice, driving a Lamborghini Urus, and SMU wideout Teddy Knox in a Corvette.

The impact totaled her vehicle and left both Quinn and her son with physical and mental injuries. She’s seeking compensation, adding her voice to a growing chorus of victims demanding accountability. The document reads, “Defendants and their passengers exited their exotic ‘supercars,’ gathered their belongings and briskly walked past their victims up an exit ramp and left the scene of the collision.”

The lawsuit further describes, “In so doing, Defendants had the opportunity to witness the damage to the other vehicles and the visibly injured operators and passengers…Despite these innocent victims calling for emergency help and desperately trying to exit their damaged vehicles in a state of shock.” Police reports allege Rice’s Lambo hit a staggering 119 mph, Knox’s Vette 116 mph, engaged in a street race that triggered a six-vehicle pileup. They didn’t call for help; allegedly ghosting the scene and vanishing into the tunnel, leaving carnage behind.

Rashee Rice finds himself in a lawsuit hole

The legal consequences from the incident are mounting. He and Knox face eight felony charges: one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury. Civilly, they’re already staring down a $10 million lawsuit from victims Aleksey Petrovskiy and Kristina Gromova, who suffered brain trauma, lacerations, and internal bleeding. Quinn’s suit, seeking between $250 K and $1 M, is the third stemming from the crash.

The dissonance is stark. On the field, Rice is electric. His rookie year (79 rec, 938 yds, 7 TDs) was historic, earning him the Chiefs’ Mack Lee Hill Award. This crash, coupled with a later alleged nightclub incident and family legal troubles, casts a long shadow over the artistry he displays catching passes – the kind of focus and body control honed on the high school basketball court, now seemingly absent when life demanded it most.

The legal blitz is coming hard. Beyond the lawsuits, a court order demands Rice preserve critical evidence: phone records, GPS data, receipts from that day, even blood test results. His attorney, Royce West, juggles legislative duties while trying to delay the December 2024 civil trial date. The NFL’s disciplinary sword of Damocles hangs overhead.

Potential suspension looms, threatening to sideline a crucial piece of the Chiefs’ 2025 ‘revenge’ season. It’s a brutal fourth-down-and-long situation for the young receiver. The path forward requires more than just speed; it demands accountability, restitution, and proving this devastating fumble won’t define his entire career.