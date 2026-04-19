“Why Not Have Some Other Guys?”: Cameron Heyward Unfazed by Aaron Rodgers Uncertainty

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a week away, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t have a clear quarterback answer. At 42, Aaron Rodgers is still a reliable option, but there has been no clarity about his future with the team. Fans want him to come back, but he might not do so until the Steelers offer him a better price than his current one. But in case the veteran is not in the picture, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward suggested moving forward.

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“When you look at the 21st pick, why not insulate?” Heyward said on April 17, appearing on The Rich Eisen Show. “Why not have some other guys build out your roster? That way, you can look at and say whoever takes over this job is gonna have weapons, have more pieces around him.”

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The Yellow and Black have a total of 12 picks from this year’s draft, including a 1st round draft pick (21st overall). Amid the long-awaited answer regarding Rodgers, they are left with two quarterback options at the moment— Will Howard and Mason Rudolph. The former is the presumed starter in case the veteran doesn’t suit up for the Steelers. But around him, there are pressing needs the Steelers have to address in the draft.

They need a backup option at WR, who can grow into a starter in the future. Pittsburgh has a ready duo in DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. But a young WR picked up in the draft will bolster this room, especially if Howard is to lead the charge in the future. Prospects like Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate are not in Pittsburgh’s range. But the franchise might be looking at USC’s Makai Lemon, who also visited the Steelers ahead of the draft.

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Next up, there is a clear need in the interior offensive line after guard Issac Seumalo left the team for Arizona. The other starters in the room are thriving in their respective positions, which leaves Pittsburgh best suited to find an impactful option in the draft. Olaivavega Ioane and Spencer Fano are two first-round projected prospects who could be of interest here. Pittsburgh has been lacking in the run game as well, having rushed for only 407 attempts last season.

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Of the people invited to Pittsburgh for Top 30 visits, six are wide receivers, and six are offensive linemen. And since the names mentioned are already deemed elite prospects, Pittsburgh is very likely to pick on the offense when No. 21 comes up. Aaron Rodgers’ exit is inevitable, even if it doesn’t happen this season. That is why the team is also preparing for the future right away.

The Steelers have not had a steady answer at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger. Howard seems to be that for them in the near future, having waited in the wings for some time now. When he does get his shot, the team should be ready to provide him with the necessary help from the players they pick now, as Heyward suggested. However, he still has hope for a Pittsburgh that still has the senior QB in play.

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Cameron Heyward wants the Steelers to run it back with Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback is also fielded as a possible position the team can target in the draft. Pittsburgh has already met with quarterbacks Carson Beck, Drew Allar, Taylen Green, and Cole Payton. But Cameron Heyward, having played with Rodgers in the past, still wants to see him line up for the Steelers this year

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“Just return, baby,” the DL said. “That’s all we need. I think he had a fun time being a part of this crew, and we really enjoyed his company, but I’d like to be able to run it back with him.”

Despite his age, Rodgers stood out as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, logging 3,322 passing yards and outshining several of his younger contemporaries. It was not stunning, but he delivered. Pittsburgh was in the playoffs because of him, and that alone is a major win. One more postseason could very well be on the cards for the franchise if Rodgers signs.

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Being reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy also gives fans hope about the QB’s return this season. He’s still capable of one last hurrah, before bidding goodbye to a glorious career in the league.