Why the NFL Canceled the Pro Bowl: 5 Reasons Behind the End of an Era

The Pro Bowl has been something each generation of NFL fans has grown up with. The week before the Super Bowl, the NFL’s best would gather to play in the league’s version of an All-Star game. Players would gather and give fans a show over the course of a week, competing in mini-games and an exhibition game to get the fanbase ready for the Super Bowl.

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Now, it’s all changed. The NFL decided to end the Pro Bowl after decades due to the game’s decline in recent years. The league has tried different versions, including flag football, to raise the game’s standards. The game was also moved out of Hawai’i to other cities so more fans could attend. However, nothing seemed to work.

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It’s a big change for the league, and even writing this feels weird; the NFL won’t be continuing the game. Here are five reasons the NFL canceled the Pro Bowl.

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Players’ Effort/Injury Risk

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2022: Pro Bowl AFC vs NFC FEB 06 February 6, 2022: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson 3 is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 during the NFL Pro Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Darren Lee/CSM Las Vegas Nevada United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20220206_zaf_c04_213.jpg DarrenxLeex csmphototwo864721

Over the years, the overall quality of the game has declined. The main reason has been the effort, and players have a good reason, with health and safety becoming increasingly prevalent in the league. Players started taking the Pro Bowl lightly and giving less than 80 percent effort.

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Players essentially began making two-hand touches and not taking tackles fully to the ground. The NFL noticed this and changed the rules to two-hand touch with full pads on. When that got unwatchable, the league switched to flag football, which clearly didn’t work for fans across the league.

The injury risk just wasn’t worth it to the players either. Having 88 players there who are the league’s best, along with the amount of All-Pro talent. Most players there were either in the midst of contract extensions or looking to get money in free agency. Getting injured in an exhibition game just wasn’t worth the risk, which is why the effort has recently declined.

TV Ratings Declining

Imago SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Garett Bolles of the Denver Broncos does an interview after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Pro Bowl practice on February 2, 2026 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 02 Pro Bowl Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260202042

Due to the lack of effort, you can imagine how it affected viewership. If the league’s own players didn’t care, then why should fans? That’s when viewership started to decline.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games averaged 2.0 million viewers, an almost 60 percent drop from 2025’s games, which had a record-low viewership of 4.7 million. We all know the NFL dominates ratings in the US, so seeing numbers go this low was surprising.

Year Viewership 2022 6.7 Million 2023 6.3 Million 2024 5.8 Million 2025 4.7 Million 2026 2.0 Million

An NFL event only getting 2.0 million viewers doesn’t seem real. Even the NFL Combine draws over 5.0 million viewers, and that’s just college players working out in an empty stadium, but still drew more attention than the league’s All-Star game. You can see why the league made this decision.

Star Player’s Skipping

Imago SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals does an interview after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Pro Bowl practice on February 2, 2026 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 02 Pro Bowl Practice EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260202043

With effort and injury risk playing a major role, some players just flat-out skipped the event. NFL fans will travel to wherever the game is being played to see the game’s best participate in practices and games throughout the week. But throughout recent years, you’d be lucky to see those players who were originally selected as Pro Bowlers.

Players started skipping the event for a myriad of reasons, including injury, fatigue, or just being unable to make the trip during their off-time. To make up for these notable absences, the league replaced those players with selection alternates, and over time, the roster on the field began to undermine the whole premise of an “all-star” game.

In 2026, the AFC’s original quarterback trio was Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Drake Maye. Maye made the Super Bowl, so it made sense why he wasn’t a no-show. But Allen and Herbert decided to skip the event, which meant the league had to find replacements. They landed on Joe Burrow, Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco.

No disrespect to the last two names on that list, but when you think of an All-Star game in the NFL in its current landscape, you don’t think of Sanders or Flacco, especially Sanders. The 2025 season was his rookie year, and he threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Those aren’t Pro Bowl-caliber numbers.

Players care about being called a “Pro-Bowler”; it’s an honor to be considered one of the league’s best at your position group. But it wasn’t worth playing in the actual game. It goes to show how the league’s own players felt about the game.

Internally, the League Was Done

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pro Bowl 2022-AFC vs NFC Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson of the NFC rolls out to pass as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward 97 of the AFC applies pressure during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35. Kevin Terrell/Image of Las Vegas Nevada United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx, KevinxTerrellx, iosphotos263568

This one is a simpler reason, but the league knew it was time to move on. Players no longer honored the game with effort, so, in honor of what the game once was, it was time to pull the plug.

The NFL will still honor the 88 players who are selected as Pro Bowlers; the league only intends to end the game as a whole.

The league’s executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, said he heard from players that they “don’t want competitive play” after the playoffs.

It’s hard to replicate the type of effort fans see just weeks before the Pro Bowl. In the NFL playoffs, teams give it their all to make the Super Bowl, so fans see the best football possible. Just weeks later, they get something that doesn’t even resemble tackle football in the slightest, which isn’t a good representation of what the game stands for.

The league officials knew this: coaches, general managers, and the players themselves. So the time came to make that decision and end the game for good.

The Format Just Didn’t Work

Imago Tony Romo, 2007 NFL Pro Bowl Game, Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo in action at the 2007 Pro-Bowl in Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii. Game was played February 10, 2007.

This only speaks to the league’s recent years, as it began to shift toward a flag-football concept. With the flag-football concept, the league began incorporating minigames throughout the week, such as dodgeball and passing challenges. Those worked in the sense that the players seemed to have fun doing them; they just didn’t draw viewership.

It all reached a boiling point regarding format in 2026. The league held the flag-football game on the week of the Super Bowl, Tuesday night in the host city of San Francisco. Clearly, it didn’t help viewership, as 2026 was a record low, which was just a sign this format wasn’t working. Regardless of when and where the game was held, a flag-football game in the Pro Bowl wasn’t going to cut it.