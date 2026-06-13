Why These AFC East Players Could Explode in 2026

The AFC East is next in the ‘Breakout Player’ series, and this division is loaded with young talent. Drake Maye was the major breakout in this division last season, but there were plenty of other young players who made key contributions. The four players listed in this article all have the ability to be dominant in the NFL; it’s just about settling into their roles and blossoming into the dominant players they have the talent to become.

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New England Patriots – Breakout Player: Craig Woodson, DB

Imago Jan 4, 2026 Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson 31 lines up against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_faf_c04_118 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

The New England Patriots took Craig Woodson in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft and couldn’t be happier. He immediately started for them in Week 1 and recorded two run stops for the team. It was full steam ahead from there with Woodson starting 15-out-of-17 games for the Patriots last season.

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Woodson finished his rookie campaign with 78 tackles, 30 run-stops and five pass breakups throughout the year. He started as the free safety, then slowly throughout the season moved more into the box, but regardless, he has the versatility to be anywhere.

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Moving into 2026, Woodson will have a full offseason under his belt and an understanding of what it feels like to play a full NFL season. He knows the physicality, mental warfare and discipline needed to operate in the NFL. He can take what he learned and add it to his game, making him an even bigger threat in 2026. I expect Woodson to take a leap in his game and look like a classic Patritos draft steal. Don’t be surprised if he’s in contention for a Pro Bowl spot in a couple of months’ time.

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Buffalo Bills – Breakout Player: Landon Jackson, EDGE

USA Today via Reuters Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This may be a long shot, but coming out of Arkansas, Landon Jackson had intrigue just based on his measurements. He’s listed at 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, but he just lacked the fluidity to win consistently on the edge. Going into year two, the hope is that he’s gotten stronger in the core to rush the passer more consistently.

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The Buffalo Bills took Jackson in the third round of the 2026 draft. He only played 30 total snaps with the team. It’s still a crowded edge room Jackson will have to compete with to get playing time. Buffalo already has Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb and TJ Parker on the roster. Jackson, with his length, could slide into the inside defensive end role since the Bills switched to a 3-4 scheme this offseason.

Wherever Jackson can find an opening to play, he needs to pounce on it. He has the essentials to be a successful player in the league; it just all has to come together. If he can be an A+ run defender at the least, expect him to see a significant increase in playing time in 2026.

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Miami Dolphins – Breakout Player: Patrick Paul, OT

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul (52) and guard Aaron Brewer (55) celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Patrick Paul took over the starting left tackle spot for the Miami Dolphins in 2025 and looked the part in his second year in the NFL. Paul was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Houston. This past season, he allowed 25 pressures with four sacks in 975 total snaps.

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With a new regime in Miami, Paul is still expected to be the team’s starting left tackle. The Dophins just extended center Aaron Brewer and drafted Kadyn Proctor in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. If Paul can have another solid year and look even better, then Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley will have the left side of his offensive line figured out early into the rebuild.

Coming out of Houston, Paul was more of an athletic tackle prospect who thrived in pass pro. The run-blocking got significantly better so far in the NFL, so it’s all there to make the jump and become the long-term starter for the Dolphins. Paul is 6-foot-78 and 315 pounds, so he has the body to make it work.

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New York Jets – Breakout Player: Mason Taylor, TE

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 30: Mason Taylor 85 of the New York Jets runs after the catch during the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons on November 30, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Falcons at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25113020895

The first player I thought about when the New York Jets drafted Kenyon Sadiq was Mason Taylor. It’s the perfect situation for Taylor to slide into the second tight end role, where I think he could thrive even more. The Jets took Taylor in the second round of the 2025 draft, and coming out of LSU, he was viewed as a tight end with strong route-running and solid run-blocking ability. He just wants that atheltic tight end we’ve all come to expect nowadays.

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Enter Sadiq for that role, and Talor can work more in the underneath portions of the field where he thrives. In his rookie season, Taylor totaled 369 yards and 44 receptions. Those numbers may not take a massive jump with all the playmakers the Jets have in 2026, but expect Taylor to look even more comfortable and understand what’s asked of him.