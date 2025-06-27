brand-logo
Why Was Deommodore Lenoir Arrested? Charges Against 49ers CB Explained

ByUtsav Jain

Jun 27, 2025 | 1:55 PM EDT

The offseason drama isn’t just locked inside the franchise buildings anymore. It’s out in the streets, and the stakes are higher than ever. And for 49ers’ cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, things took an interesting turn recently when he faced the wrong end of law enforcement.

As per a post on X by 49ers on NBCS, Deommodore Lenoir was arrested after a situation escalated with police officers. As per reports, Lenoir was arrested by the LAPD around 5:30 p.m. and was later charged with obstruction of justice. Lenoir and another person named Marcus Cunningham were seen blocking traffic. The officers approached them, suspecting criminal activity, and also reportedly saw a firearm in Cunningham’s car. Cunningham allegedly threw Lenoir his car keys, and when the officers asked for the keys, Lenoir didn’t comply. And that led to him getting arrested.

Following the arrest, Lenoir was released on Friday morning. He now faces a court date sometime next month.

Stay tuned, this story is still developing.

 

Should the 49ers take disciplinary action against Lenoir, or is this just a minor off-field hiccup?

