Why was Tom Benson’s Daughter Arrested? All about Rita Benson LeBlanc’s Legal Troubles

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Jun 19, 2025 | 8:36 PM EDT

Rita Benson LeBlanc was once seen as the future face of the New Orleans Saints, young, sharp, bred into the business by her grandfather, Tom Benson himself. She had the title of Vice Chairman of the Board. She had the inside track. And then, she lost it all. And now? She’s making headlines again, not from the owner’s suite, but from a South Carolina police report.

On Monday, June 16, LeBlanc was arrested in Charleston. The charge? Assaulting a city employee. According to WCSC-TV, she allegedly shoved a parking enforcement officer who was about to put a boot on her car. Not only that, LeBlanc reportedly grabbed the boot-locking tool and made off with it. She was released the next day on a personal recognizance bond. No bail. Just a name that still carries weight.

For years, Rita was the chosen one. Groomed to step into Tom Benson’s shoes. However, by 2012, cracks had begun to appear. Tom suspended her, citing inappropriate behavior. That was the public phrase. In 2015, he made it official: Rita was out as his successor. Her name was wiped from the long-term vision of the franchise.

The legal fireworks followed with inheritance lawsuits and courtroom drama. By 2016, the dust had settled. Rita remained a partial owner, but she was no longer the owner-in-waiting. That ship had sailed. Gayle Benson took the helm.

Fast forward to now. Rita Benson LeBlanc didn’t just lose the Saints. She lost the story she was supposed to write.

This is a developing story…

Did Rita Benson LeBlanc's ambition lead to her downfall, or was it family betrayal?

