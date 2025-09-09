Wife Kelly Has New Nickname for Matthew Stafford as Rams QB Leaves 7 Legends Behind

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reached a major career milestone this week, surpassing 60,000 passing yards in the team’s narrow 14–9 victory over the Houston Texans. While the achievement places him among the NFL’s elite, it was made even more special by the presence of his wife, Kelly Stafford, who celebrated the moment with playful tributes on social media.

Known for her unwavering support and lighthearted posts, Kelly added a personal touch to the historic night by affectionately nicknaming her husband in an Instagram story. She posted, “I still prefer cowboy Matthew, but 60k Matthew is nice too.”

Last month, Kelly also joked about a bizarre rumor claiming Matthew had died and been replaced by a clone. “I knew there was something different about him,” she wrote on her Instagram story on August 21. While being cheerful on social media, she’s a devoted mother of four, often shielding her daughters from online negativity and standing guard as their first line of defense.

Meanwhile, Matthew joined the celebration by sharing what the milestone meant to him. “It brings back a lot of memories, you know?” Stafford said postgame. “I’ve been blessed to play this game for a long time with a bunch of great players. The cool thing about quarterback, and my thought about it is, I can’t throw for any of those yards without 10 other guys that are doing their job, and so it’s really cool.”

The Rams’ quarterback thanked everyone who has supported him over the years, calling his 60,000-yard milestone a shared achievement, “I share it with so many people, and so many teammates, and a bunch of coaches, and my family and everybody that’s helped me get there. You get in those longevity-type places where you’re breaking those kind of things, it’s not, ‘Oh, that was a cool year, or a cool two years.’ I mean, it’s been a long time, and a lot of people have sacrificed a lot to help me out along the way, and I appreciate each and every single one of ’em. But it’s cool. It’s an amazing thing. And sure as hell glad that we did it getting a win, too,” Matthew added.

Stafford trails seven legendary quarterbacks

Stafford has joined the elite club of 60,000 passing yards. Although he is currently in the 10th spot but there is another milestone he has breached. He has become the second-fastest QB to reach 60,000 passing yards and shares the spot with Matt Ryan by taking 223 games to reach the milestone.

Drew Brees stands tall on the podium and has the record, with 215 games to 60,000. Stafford is currently 37 years old and is now in a position to climb even higher into the top 10, and to possibly finish in the top five.

He is currently in 10th behind Tom Brady (89,214), Drew Brees (80,358), Peyton Manning (71,940), Brett Favre (71,838), Ben Roethlisberger (64,088), Philip Rivers (63,440), Aaron Rodgers (62,952), Matt Ryan (62,792), and Dan Marino (61,361).

Stafford remains the Rams’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, but his long-term path may evolve. With years of experience, a strong support system, and the ability to evolve his game, Stafford continues to lead with quiet strength. His toughness and calm under pressure make him not just a veteran presence, but a mentor for the younger players looking to follow in his footsteps.