“Will Certainly Be Missed”: J.J. Watt Pays Tribute as Veteran NFL Host Bids Goodbye to CBS

Pregame shows are a staple of NFL Sundays. But standing out in a crowded landscape of talking heads needs a unique spark. After half a decade of delivering some of the most anticipated, cinematic television in sports media, one fan-favorite analyst has announced his departure from the CBS Network. The exit even garnered a reaction from the legendary pass rusher J.J. Watt.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Thank you to my friends at The NFL Today on CBS. We say goodbye after 5 years of One Shot / Many Takes 🎥,” Kyle Brandt, the last remaining original co-host of Good Morning Football, announced his exit on X. “It’s very challenging to do something original on a pregame show, and the creative freedom + production value you gave me was staggering.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We could never wait to see what in the world you were going to do next,” Watt replied to the X post. “Thoroughly, thoroughly impressive and will certainly be missed brother.”

Over the years, Brandt has built an interesting profile in NFL media. Of course, he’s best known as a longtime host of Good Morning Football. After taking a break this offseason, he returned to the show in April 2026. But his time on The NFL Today has come to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spent five years with CBS and brought a distinctive style with his monologues. Through the “One Shot / Many Takes” segment, he cemented himself as one of the most recognizable personalities in NFL broadcasting. That’s what helped the show distinguish itself from the Sunday broadcast competition.

Brandt’s exit comes as CBS Network experiences a shake-up. His departure comes shortly after the network lost its lead insider, Jonathan Jones, as well as former quarterback Matt Ryan, who recently left his analyst role to accept a front-office position with the Atlanta Falcons. To fill in Brandt’s void, CBS brought in retired Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson and former Chicago Bears star Kyle Long. They’ll join the desk alongside Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, and James Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Watt’s tribute to Brandt underscores a deep professional admiration between the two. The former NFL star landed a prominent NFL announcing role with CBS Sports just before the 2025-26 season and became associated with Brandt.

Nevertheless, fans won’t have to look far to find Kyle Brandt following his departure from CBS. With ESPN taking greater control over NFL Network properties, Brandt is reportedly gearing up for an expanded presence at ESPN. Yes, this comes at a time when ESPN is under public scrutiny for laying off prominent analysts including Ryan Clark, Cam Newton, and Tom Pelissero. The new stint includes a weekly appearance on ‘Get Up’. We can certainly expect Brandt to bring his iconic flair to the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBS viewers will certainly miss his cinematic Sunday storytelling. But Brandt’s transition to ESPN ensures that he’ll continue to captivate audiences.