“Will Do Anything to Get Famous”: Emmanuel Acho Under Fire After His Comments Spark NFL Investigation Into Eagles Security Chief

Emmanuel Acho’s traffic accident story on Speakeasy has now become a much bigger story in the NFL. Following an episode in August, Acho’s words pointed NFL investigators toward the Philadelphia Eagles’ security chief, Dom DiSandro. The storyline didn’t sit well with many former players, including former Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas. He believed that Acho broke an unspoken locker room code.

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“Some cats will do anything to get famous,” Douglas wrote on X. “You don’t tell on folks that looked out for you! Come on [Emmanuel Acho] not cool.”

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Earlier in August 2026, on Speakeasy, Acho claimed that during his time as a player, one of the team’s employees helped him get out of trouble following a minor traffic accident. As per the story, Acho rear-ended another car while driving to a practice session. Without wasting much time, he dialed up one of the security officers at his former team

Acho recalled, “He says, ‘Acho, when the cop shows up, send the cop away. I’m going to send you another cop and that other cop is going to say it wasn’t your fault; it was their fault.’ I was like, ‘Wait, they do that?’”

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“… Our head of security had to offer them two home tickets plus signed jerseys. And they were like, ‘Oh, no, we’re fine.’”

It wasn’t hard to confirm that it happened back when Acho was with the Eagles, and DiSandro was the security chief who apparently helped him out. But the NFL still took cognizance of the matter, as DiSandrio is still working with the Eagles.

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“The NFL is still investigating Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro based on comments made by Emmanuel Acho on his Speakeasy Podcast back in early August,” veteran NFL reporter Derrick Gunn announced. “Acho who played for 3 NFL teams never mentioned a name . But it has been widely speculated he was referring to Big Dom.”

DiSandro has been with the Eagles since 1999. He joined the team as assistant to the chief security officer, Butch Buchanico. Through his commitment to the team, he even became a director of gameday coaching operations. DiSandrio eventually grew into a much-loved figure on the team, earning him the nickname of ‘Big Dom.’

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Eagles general manager Howie Roseman even branded DiSandro as “the protector of this team” during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in 2024.

“Any type of adversity that I’ve had, he’s always been the first person to call me, come find me,” he said.

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Big Dom does a lot more than guard the Eagles on game days. He will not shy away from getting in someone’s face if it involves a team member, as he did in 2023. He stepped in to separate wide receiver DeVonta Smith from a skirmish with San Francisco 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw. DiSandrio was suspended for the rest of the regular season because his designation at that time “had no gameday duties.” Soon after, the Eagles made him Director of Gameday Coaching Operations.

His place is so important in the team that there is also a merch line in his name.

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After the NFL started investigating ‘Big Dom’ following Acho’s take on his talk show, the football community began slamming the former Eagles linebacker for not understanding the consequences of his actions. Asante Samuel, along with many others, criticized Acho on social media.

“Like I said before, watch who you do business with,” Samuel warned his followers on X. “We have an investigation going on because fool is dying for attention and a gossip queen smfh.”

“Total violation. However, not surprised in the least,” sports host Tony Cutillo commented. “This dude loves the spotlight and it’s a shame it comes to this. In the end what does it actually do? What’s the point?”

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“@EmmanuelAcho is definitely lying,” one fan lashed out at Acho, bringing up another striking claim. “No organization does illegal stuff for a practice squad player. How would that benefit them?”

“Acho couldn’t get famous playing football so he had to figure out other ways,” another fan commented.

“Acho still won’t be famous! He’s a rat,” another fan added.

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Acho likely saw his traffic-accident anecdote as a harmless peek behind the NFL curtain. But broadcasting tales of team cover-ups carry real-world consequences.