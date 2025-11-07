Will Donald Trump Attend Commanders vs Lions Game at Northwest Stadium? Pat McAfee Makes Big Announcement on US President

The Washington Commanders will be facing the Detroit Lions in a Week 10 clash. While the Commanders will look to end their losing streak, the Detroit Lions will also try to bounce back after losing to the Minnesota Vikings. Adding to the hype of this clash, news of a very special American guest has just come in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On his recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee reported that sources have informed him that President Donald Trump will attend the Commanders vs. Lions game.

“We have some BREAKING NEWS.Source(s) are telling me that President Donald Trump will be attending the Commanders and Lions game on Sunday #PMSLive.” The tweet from Pat McAfee Show’s X account reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the speculation around Donald Trump’s possible attendance, Commanders reporter for The Athletic, Nicki Jhabvala, also mentioned Pat McAfee’s tweet and said Trump is expected to be present at the Commanders vs Lions game.

“As @PatMcAfeeShow posted, President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Commanders-Lions game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, per source,” Jhabvala tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

A welcome message from Commander’s Team President Mark Clouse for Donald Trump soon followed Pat McAfee’s report and Jhabvala’s tweets, as reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country. The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday.” Mark Clouse said, as per Rapoport’s tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Trump recently participated in a dinner with Central Asian countries and is in the midst of his second term as president. Attending a sports event for the President is not something new. Trump has already attended the FIFA Club World Cup Final, the US Open, and the Daytona 500. And there’s more on the NFL front.

In February 2025, Trump became the first president to attend the Super Bowl. He attended Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended the game with his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Soon, Trump will attend his second NFL game as a sitting president. Despite being an NFL fan, Trump has also criticized the NFL for its decision regarding the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s remark on the NFL’s halftime performer

In September this year, the NFL announced that Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer, will headline the 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8, 2026. But Trump didn’t like this idea.

“I’d never heard of him,” Trump said on Greg Kelly Reports. “I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. Then, they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bunny’s Super Bowl show will be his first-ever show in the U.S. Although he hasn’t performed in the U.S. before, he has hosted an American show.

On October 4, Bunny hosted the season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’. During his monologue, he discussed the negative reaction to his announcement. His monologue included a message in Spanish. He joked with viewers, saying that if they didn’t understand it, they had four months to learn what he had said.

Trump’s presence at the Commanders and Lions game would also mean heightened security to a presidential level, possibly boosting viewership and media coverage of the event. His attendance adds another layer of national spotlight to the matchup.