Will Donald Trump Attend Super Bowl LX? All About the President’s Plans for Seahawks vs Patriots

As the New England Patriots prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on February 8 in one of America’s biggest sporting events, President Donald Trump’s presence at the event remains a major question. This weekend, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will be the place to be for Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks. But while Trump has a history of making a Super Bowl appearance, let’s take a look at what we know about his plans for Super Bowl LX.

Will President Donald Trump attend Super Bowl LX in 2026?

According to recent reports, President Donald Trump will not be seated inside Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl LX matchup. Still, Trump will remain part of the game through a taped sit-down interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, which he recorded earlier this week in the Oval Office. NBC has already aired a portion of Trump’s interview, but the network plans to feature an additional segment during its Super Bowl pre-game coverage. But Trump has also not stayed silent about the reason why he will not show up in person at the Super Bowl in 2026.

Why did President Donald Trump say he is skipping Super Bowl LX?

Last month, President Donald Trump explained his decision to skip Super Bowl LX during an interview with The New York Post, citing logistics as the primary reason.

“It’s just too far away. I would (have gone otherwise),” Trump said in an interview with The New York Post on January 23. “I’ve gotten great hands for the Super Bowl – they like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

Simply put, the cross-country trip to Santa Clara didn’t appeal to Donald Trump. But distance was not the only factor behind Trump’s decision not to attend the event. In the same interview, Trump also made it clear that his dissatisfaction with two Super Bowl LX performers – Bad Bunny and Green Day – played a role in his decision.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Donald Trump said.

Trump’s criticism of the two Super Bowl LX performers did not come out of nowhere. Both Green Day and Bad Bunny have shown their support for former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also from Trump’s opposition party. Bad Bunny has also openly criticized Trump’s immigration policies, even opting to skip U.S. tour dates out of concern that his fans could face immigration raids.

But the Puerto Rican singer still chose to perform at Super Bowl LX in the U.S., believing his halftime appearance would send a message. Recently, after winning the Grammy for Album of the Year, Bad Bunny doubled down on that stance by saying “ICE Out” during his acceptance speech. It was a direct jab at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is reportedly going to conduct immigration reinforcement at Super Bowl LX under the directive from President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Green Day’s frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, has also been vocal in his criticism of Trump. During Green Day’s performance of their 2004 hit American Idiot at the Kia Forum on January 17, Armstrong altered the song’s lyric “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” in a clear reference to Trump’s signature slogan.

Regardless of the political backdrop, the NFL has stood by its decision to have Bad Bunny and Green Day as Super Bowl LX performers.

Are there any rumors or reports about a possible attendance change?

Some recent rumors have suggested that President Donald Trump has been reconsidering attending Super Bowl LX after his aides warned that he could face aggressive booing throughout the game. According to recent reports, Trump’s advisers have also been worried that negative crowd reactions to Trump attending the Super Bowl could quickly turn into unfavorable media coverage.

At the same time, White House officials have reportedly pushed back on that concern, insisting that Trump would have been well-received if he attended the Super Bowl. Yet, the officials have not announced whether Trump will watch the game from the White House or somewhere else entirely.

How does Donald Trump’s 2025 Super Bowl attendance compare to his 2026 plans?

Traditionally, President Donald Trump hosts a Super Bowl watch party every year at his Trump International Golf Club in Florida, which is also near his residence at Mar-a-Lago. However, on February 9, 2025, Trump broke tradition as he became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl when he appeared at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. That day, Trump watched the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the stands alongside his children, Ivanka and Eric, and many lawmakers who traveled with him. It was only during halftime that Trump left the game after he saw the Eagles in control and on the path to a 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX.

In 2026, though, despite his well-known love for football, Donald Trump opted out of attending Super Bowl LX. But after recently arriving in Palm Beach, Trump is expected to return to hosting his annual watch party at Trump International Golf Club. Ultimately, even without a ticket to Super Bowl LX, Trump plans to watch the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 pm in Levi’s Stadium.