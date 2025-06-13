Will Howard Reveals Aaron Rodgers’ True Colors at Steelers Minicamp

Steelers minicamp this June crackled with an electric scent of something different. It was a hint that Pittsburgh might finally be on the brink of its next dynasty. Sixteen years have passed since Santonio Holmes’s toe immortalized the franchise at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl XLIII. In that span, black-and-gold faithful have endured wild-card heartbreak and yearned for another Lombardi raise. But at this summer’s practices, the vibe feels different, charged with the possibility of greatness. Rookie quarterback Will Howard, wide-eyed but steady, got a front-row seat to that shift.

Across the field stood Aaron Rodgers, the four-time MVP and walking encyclopedia of quarterback genius. Howard relayed a moment that cut through the typical rookie haze: “Will Howard relayed a story that Aaron Rodgers gave him a tip. Then told him he hopes he didn’t overstep his bounds.” Howard’s reaction? Pure reverence: “When he says it, he’s like, ‘I don’t want to overstep,’ I’m like, ‘dude, you’re—please, please by all means, tell me whatever you think.’” For Howard, it wasn’t overstepping. Indeed, it was like snagging cheat codes from the final boss. Rodgers, the master craftsman, willingly shared blueprints.

At 41 and on a savvy one-year, ~$13.6 million deal, Rodgers isn’t just whispering advice to Howard. He’s building chemistry with Metcalf and embedding himself in Pittsburgh’s fabric. He’s praised Howard’s “composure, intelligence” and knack for progressions—“Not too big for him.” Rodgers planted his flag: “I’m gonna be with him every single day in every single meeting… found my seat next to him….” It’s the same intentional mentorship he offered Jordan Love and Zach Wilson, passing down a cherished playbook. Howard has embraced it all-in: “It’s not a matter of what happens out on the field. It’s about getting better and learning. I go all in.”

Meanwhile, the minicamp itself pulsed with competitive energy. Calvin Austin III dazzled with unicorn versatility, Nick Herbig flashed as a potential TJ Watt understudy, and defensive backs like Elijah Riley and Luq Barcoo made highlight-reel plays. The only glaring absence was T.J. Watt, protesting his contract status and risking hefty fines. While the defense awaits its cornerstone, the offense—under Rodgers’s meticulous eye and Smith’s scheme—feels primed for a run worthy of Pittsburgh’s glory days.

Beyond the sideline whispers, this unexpected mentorship is a spark igniting a much larger fire.

Steelers’ SB window cracks open with Rodgers, Howard, Metcalf, and offensive reinvention

Sharp NFL mind Peter Schrager weighed in on Good Morning Football: “Very high on the Steelers the last few days. So high that today on Take, I suggested they could be Super Bowl contenders. I mean that.” He pointed to the franchise’s bold offseason choices: “They didn’t make these moves to just get to where they were the last few years, which is a nice Saturday or Sunday afternoon wild card game and then get bounced out of the playoffs.” They are definitely aiming for big things like Lombardi Trophy.

Patience prevailed when Rodgers held off throwing until June—“They could have very easily done a half measure here. They could have signed another quarterback or they could have gotten panicked.” Instead, Pittsburgh traded a draft pick and handed DK Metcalf a $30 million deal. “Those are not the moves of a team that’s rebuilding. That’s the moves of a team that sees things happening this year with a window.” Schrager said, “I think there is a great, great possibility that this Pittsburgh offense is a lot different and a lot better than many are expecting it to be,” predicting an offensive breakout under Arthur Smith.

This potent mix of old-school grit—embodied in Mike Tomlin’s iron-clad ‘The standard is the standard’—and new-school firepower has reignited the Steelers’ culture of excellence. As Jack Lambert once growled, ‘Individual commitment to a group effort…’ defines this franchise.

Can Pittsburgh vault back into the Super Bowl conversation? The proof will come under autumn lights—starting September 7th when Rodgers faces his old Jets turf and a Week 5 clash in Dublin against the Vikings. But right now, brick by brick in June practices, Rodgers isn’t just teaching Howard to read coverages. He’s revealing his depth of commitment and relentless will to win. In that quiet mentorship, Aaron Rodgers’ true colors—leader, teacher, relentless winner—are shining in Pittsburgh. That seventh Lombardi? It feels within reach.