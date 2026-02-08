Will ICE Be Present at Super Bowl LX? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Addresses Enforcement’s Involvement

While security is a given at any Super Bowl, the presence of one particular federal agency has become the most contentious question leading up to Super Bowl LX. This year feels different, especially with the rising controversies regarding ICE. During a media interview on Monday, reporters had a chance to ask NFL commissioner Roger Goodell whether there would be ICE in San Francisco. He did not shy away from answering it.

“Security is obviously one of the things we focus on the most,” said Goodell during the press conference, via Awful Announcing on X. “It’s a tier one level event that involves unique assets at the federal level, state level, and local level, all working together. I see no change in that. In the preparations for the Super Bowl, we’ve not seen that.”

Roger Goodell further added, “We’re working with all three of those levels and doing everything we can to make sure it’s a safe environment, and the federal government is a big part of that, including this administration and every administration before that. I think tier one has probably been the category we’ve had since at least the turn of the century, if not before that. I just anticipate we’ll just continue to do the work to make it the safest event.”

Yes, security is necessary for a grand event like the Super Bowl. Goodell said a lot of things about the technicalities, but he did not directly answer the question.

However, if it’s being looked at carefully, he might have hinted at the ICE being present at Levi’s Stadium. Roger Goodell mentioned “federal level,” and the ICE falls under the federal government. While ICE immigration enforcement has not necessarily been part of the NFL, one of its units, Homeland Security Investigations, has worked as security during the sporting event. Likewise, this year too, the HSI will help and coordinate several federal agents during the event.

Last month, ICE agents were accused of ending the lives of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota, sparking protests throughout the country. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies have also come under scrutiny following the event. Following those controversies, Goodell also gave his take on Bad Bunny after the latter’s comments at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Roger Goodell shares his view after Bad Bunny’s “ICE” comment

Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime show. This year, the artist has already become a focal point of many local headlines, following his anti-ICE statement made during the Grammys. From that perspective, a reporter asked what Goodell’s views are on it.

“Bad Bunny is one of the greatest artists in the world, and that’s one of the reasons we chose him,” said Roger Goodell. “The other reason was that he understood the platform he was on, and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents… I think we will have a great performance.”

The Super Bowl is a global event, and by tapping into the massive Latin market, the NFL continues to expand its cultural footprint. While Latin icons like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have previously graced this stage, Bad Bunny, a six-time Grammy winner and global streaming titan, represents the genre’s current peak. His selection as headliner underscores the league’s commitment to staying at the center of the worldwide zeitgeist.

Imago Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures Bullet Train – Arrivals Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio wearing a Dior suit arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures Bullet Train held at the Regency Village Theatre on August 1, 2022 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Regency Village Theatre, Westwood, Los Angeles, California California United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename: collin-losangel220802_npenQ.jpg

The 31-year-old rapper won three Grammys for his sixth album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. And this was his acceptance speech after being awarded Best Música Urbana Album, which led to the controversy.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out!” said Bad Bunny. He even received a standing ovation for it.

Initially, the Puerto Rican singer had said that he wouldn’t perform in the mainland United States because he feared that his concerts might be targeted by ICE enforcement. But it looks like he has overcome his fears, as he is about to perform in Santa Clara, California.

As things stand, there may be ICE agents present during the Super Bowl. After the Grammys, Bunny could also target them during his performance. With so much happening around the Super Bowl, it remains to be seen how the NFL commissioner handles everything.