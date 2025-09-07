Bengals vs. Browns Weather Report: Will It Rain at Huntington Bank Field During Week 1 Clash?

The Cleveland Browns will open their season by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field. Historically, the Bengals have had a slow start in their previous appearances and have found it difficult to qualify for the playoffs as well from the last 3 years. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated them in the conference championship, ending their last NFL playoff run in 2022. If they want to bounce back, they need to get a hotter season start this time. But the Bengals’ fans are a little concerned about the rain disruptions for the Sunday Football event.

The clash of the Browns and the Bengals in week 1 NFL will kick off at 1 pm ET on Sunday. According to Oddstrader, the play might experience a little shower at the beginning of the game with a 46% possibility. Any rain disruptions will not interfere with the rest of the play. The temperature will be around 65°F. Overall, the weather will be suitable and unlikely to impact the play significantly. With low rain disruption chances, the play is unlikely to be suspended. But there might be some delay in the game, similar to what happened during the 2025 season opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

The season opener between the Eagles and Cowboys experienced a weather-related delay. With lightning in the area, officials paused play with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter while the Eagles led 24-20. The stoppage lasted about 60 minutes, with play resuming at 11:30 pm ET. Both teams failed to score after the delay, and the Eagles secured their first win of the season. Many believe that home-field advantage contributed to this outcome—a factor expected to also influence the Browns vs. Bengals contest. The Browns, playing at home, may find it easier to control the game environment and make things difficult for their visiting rivals.

The NFL is no stranger to home-field advantage during inclement weather, such as heavy rain. In 2011, a game between the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars started under normal conditions but quickly changed. Within an hour, over four inches of rain fell at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The downpour hampered the passing game, resulting in a low-scoring affair with the Panthers winning 16-10. The wet conditions contributed to five fumbles by Carolina, all of which were recovered by the home team—demonstrating how home-field familiarity can tip the balance in unfavorable conditions.

Weather Report For Huntington Bank Field

Huntington Bank Field, also known as FirstEnergy Stadium, is in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the home field of the Cleveland Browns and also hosts college football, soccer, hockey, and concerts. Over the next 48 hours, Cleveland’s weather will be partly cloudy, with only light showers likely. Cloud cover will be around 41%, and humidity at 63%, creating moderately moist conditions.

Before the game, the chance of rain is 46%, dropping to 27% by 2 pm ET. This means there is only a slight risk of a delayed kickoff, and the game should proceed without major interruption. Wind speeds will range from 12.8 mph to 11.9 mph between noon and 4 pm, which shouldn’t trouble the players. Temperatures will remain between 65°F and 67°F throughout the contest. Fans should be prepared for the possibility of light rain early, but drier conditions are expected as the game progresses.

In addition to the Browns vs. Bengals battle at Huntington Bank Field, fans can look forward to several high-quality contests this season. According to the schedule, the Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals (Sep 7), Green Bay Packers (Sep 21), Miami Dolphins (Oct 19), Baltimore Ravens (Nov 16), San Francisco 49ers (Nov 30), Tennessee Titans (Dec 7), Buffalo Bills (Dec 21), and Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec 28).