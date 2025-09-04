Will It Rain During Cowboys vs. Eagles? Weather Report For Week 1 NFL 2025 Kickoff Game

Football is back, and so is the anticipation for that first whistle. The NFL’s 2025 regular season kicks off under the bright lights of Philadelphia, where the reigning Super Bowl champions are set to host the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime clash. This rivalry needs no introduction; it’s one of the fiercest in football. But tonight, Mother Nature might try to play spoiler.

By afternoon, the atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field should be nearly perfect. Fans can expect sunshine, light breezes, and temperatures in the low 80s, dipping into the 70s closer to kickoff. However, by the 8:20 p.m. EDT start, the probability of rain will climb. Forecasts call for scattered showers and possible brief thunderstorms. Any lightning near the stadium could cause delays as well. Models show a 50% chance of rain, though rainfall totals are expected to be light.

As the evening progresses, temperatures will drop into the mid-70s with a light south breeze of 5-15 mph. By the fourth quarter, we should be looking at around 71°F with clouds overhead.

The Cowboys-Eagles rivalry goes way back to September 30, 1960, when Philadelphia narrowly defeated Dallas 27-25 in their first matchup. Those two NFC East rivals have played each other more than 130 times since, forging decades of tension on and off the field. Dallas has the all-time regular-season series lead currently at 71-57. But the Eagles have been rolling of late, taking three of the last four meetings, including a dominating 41-7 December 2024 victory.

The Eagles are defending champs, playing their first home game since winning the Lombardi Trophy. The Cowboys are hoping to rebound after not making the playoffs last season. With divisional pride and playoff stakes always on the table, this Week 1 encounter feels like something more than just another game.

Cowboys face uphill battle against Eagles in season opener

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a tough opening game against their archrivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles arrive prepared, featuring Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Meanwhile, the Cowboys begin fresh with their new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, particularly after sending away star linebacker Micah Parsons to Green Bay.

For Dallas, the path forward is evident but difficult. Dak Prescott must unleash his passing attack because attempting to run against the Eagles’ stout front line will not work. The Cowboys will have to count on their playmakers, such as CeeDee Lamb, to make the game competitive.

In addition, special teams could play a pivotal role in this matchup. Return specialist KaVontae Turpin might need to deliver a game-changing play to shift the momentum. After all, simply trading field goals with the Eagles won’t cut it.

The Eagles appear ready to maintain their dominance, while for the Cowboys, it will take a combination of turnovers, an outstanding game from Dak, and a spark from special teams just to keep things competitive. Ultimately, without explosive plays and near-perfect execution, Dallas will struggle. The Eagles hold advantages in the trenches and offensive firepower, making them the clear favorites to open 2025 on top.