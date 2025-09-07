Will it Rain During Steelers vs. Jets Week 1 Clash? Weather Report For MetLife Stadium

Clear skies. High stakes. The stage is all set at MetLife Stadium as the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets kick off their 2025 seasons. Both teams have intriguing narratives that go beyond just the final score, but one thing they can’t control is the weather. The Jets are stepping onto the field with significant changes in their leadership and quarterback lineup, while the Steelers bring a legacy of success in opening week games under Mike Tomlin.

Fans can relax, though. Rain will not be a problem. As kickoff approaches, temperatures will hover around 70°F, accompanied by a light northwest breeze at about 6 mph. Throughout the game, the skies will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures gradually climbing to 72°F by the fourth quarter. Visibility will be clear at 8 miles, and the chance of precipitation is a mere 12%. In short, it looks like the weather won’t interfere with this exciting matchup.

Last season, the Steelers were unbeatable, 8-0, when they allowed 18 points or fewer. Thanks to a defense that thrives on turnovers and a special teams unit that’s disciplined. Clear skies will help maintain that strategy. Their punt coverage was the best in the NFL in 2024, and they were nearly flawless on field goals, hitting 93% of them. With no weather hurdles to overcome, their efficiency should shine on the field.

On the flip side, the Jets have had a tough time finding their groove in recent years, particularly at home, where they finished 3-5 in 2024. While rain or wind could have thrown a wrench into things, the forecast clears that up. Now, New York has to face Pittsburgh straight up, without any weather-related advantages. Aaron Rodgers, now 41 and chasing all-time passing records, won’t have the weather to blame for the darts.

So, the forecast is looking good. The only storm brewing in New Jersey will be the one unfolding on the field. As the exes face the current player-callers under center.

Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers meets Jets’ Justin Fields

The New York Jets are keeping things under wraps this week. Their opponent on Sunday just so happens to be Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback they let go back in February, who is now leading the Pittsburgh Steelers. For a team that’s often been in the spotlight for its drama, this quietness is quite unusual.

First-year head coach Aaron Glenn isn’t biting when it comes to discussing Rodgers. He brushed off inquiries about the February release, stating, “It’s not relevant to right now.” His attention is firmly on Justin Fields, the quarterback brought in to take Rodgers’ place on a two-year, $40 million contract. Fields is set to face his former team in what ESPN Research highlights as the first season opener featuring starting quarterbacks who switched teams from the previous year.

The revenge narratives are practically writing themselves, but Fields isn’t falling for it. “The storyline is crazy,” he admitted, but quickly redirected the conversation. “There’s no storyline for me. It’s just about playing ball.” Other Jets players have also kept their responses short, downplaying the Rodgers angle as they gear up for Week 1 at MetLife Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rodgers’ New York chapter was doomed from the jump. A torn Achilles four snaps into 2023. A 5-12 implosion last year, and an ugly breakup capped by him accusing Aaron Glenn of lacking respect. Glenn refused to bite back, brushing it off by calling Rodgers a “future Hall of Famer.”

Now the Jets have turned the page to Justin Fields. He passed on a Pittsburgh reunion for New York’s bigger guarantee. He insists there’s no bitterness after Mike Tomlin benched him once Russell Wilson returned. “Everything happens for a reason,” he said. But Sunday writes a juicy script. Rodgers storms back into MetLife wearing black and gold, Fields makes his Jets debut under the brightest lights, and every fan in the stands knows this one carries a little extra edge.