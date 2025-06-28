Will Levis Shares Emotional Message as National Reporter Confirms Titans Stance on Trading QB

Ever since the rumors of the Titans picking Cam Ward as the No. 1 pick surfaced, the ground has been shaky for Will Levis. Does the team still need him now, or is this the end of Levis’s time with the Titans? After all, he is the reason why the team landed their No. 1 pick. It’s not unknown that the team hasn’t been able to keep up with the hype after Levis’s underwhelming performance, with the team making the worst record last season. The Titans had just three wins with Levis, which ultimately led them to the hunt for a QB. It hasn’t been easy for Levis either, who struggled with injuries. “Anyone that’s ever been in my situation knows it sucks. I’m just trying to do my best to keep a positive mindset and play QB when I’m asked to play,” Titans #8 said.

Moreover, his injuries had been adding to the chatter before last season had kicked off. To start with, his shoulder injury wasn’t serious, but it troubled him, as he missed three games earlier in the last season. It may have impacted him and the Titans. Despite struggling with injuries and now the talk of getting traded or becoming a backup after Ward’s selection, Levis hasn’t given up hope.

He isn’t looking back at the sore and aching parts from the last year, but the brightest moments ignite his passion. The Titans star shared numerous snaps of good moments from last year in his carousel IG post. One slide shows a snippet from Taylor Swift’s concert, too. “26! Can’t express how thankful I am for this life and the incredible people, places, and experiences it has brought me. Much love to all,” Levis wrote. As he turned 26, Levis wrote this heartwarming message for all the fans who wished him on social media.

But as he turned 26, many even mockingly thanked the Titans QB for his performance that led the team to draft Ward. He went 2–10 and passed for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions last season. And the Titans? The team finished with a league-worst 3–13 record! It didn’t take long enough for the trade rumors to make the rounds. And a recent report by A to Z Sports reporter Easton Freeze suggests otherwise.

“Tennessee hopes an opportunity pops up to move him in August. In the meantime, they’ll look to put him in the best positions possible in joint practices and preseason games. If you ask me (and the Levis camp, and the Titans camp), finding a way to move him is what’s in everybody’s best interest,” the report (as per SI) claimed.

However, as said, Levis is handling it all with grace. Meanwhile, the new face for the Titans, Ward, isn’t backing down either.

How did Cam Ward warn his opponents?

Known for his impressive athleticism, skills, and work ethic, Ward is making it clear to his opponents that he won’t be taking things lightly. During his recent conversation with a reporter, Miami’s first ACC Player of the Year emphasized that no trash talk or heated exchanges could faze him. But he isn’t giving up on the fun parts of the game. So, will he be trash-talking to his opponents?

Maybe! But he warned, “I love the game. And so any chance I get, you know, to let somebody know that they can’t f— with me, it really doesn’t matter,” he explained. Coach Brian Callahan has given his approval, too. With a record of 39 TDs and 4313 passing yards in a single season, Ward has added several accolades to his resume, too.

Ward is completely dedicated to his game. And this is where the 23-year-old’s attitude and approach to the game mirror that of Levis. The Titans#8 stated that he won’t let any trade talk distract him from his focus on the game. The coach and Titans GM are yet to decide on who gets the starter’s job. As said, these trade talks aren’t new. Did Levis respond to the chatter?

“I’m just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day,” he told Main Street Nashville. While Levis has a strong throwing arm, his accuracy has been inconsistent. Over the past two seasons, he has completed 61% of his passes, to go with 3,899 passing yards, along with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. While his future with the Titans remains questionable, Levis, too, has been grinding silently to elevate his game.