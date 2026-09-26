“Will Not Apologize”: Life Surge CEO Issues Strong Statement After Tim Tebow Cuts Ties Over Major Allegations

While Tim Tebow has publicly stepped back, with the promise of an internal investigation, Life Surge took the opposite approach: digging in. As the Christian wealth-seminar company faces mounting scrutiny over allegations that it pushed attendees toward five-figure debt, its CEO, Jeremy Nosek, isn’t backing down – and isn’t saying sorry.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Life Surge strongly disagrees with the characterization of our company presented in recent reporting. We will not apologize for who we are, what we believe, or the work we do,” Nosek’s statement read, per Pablo Torre on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reporting presented serious allegations against Life Surge. What it did not present with equal force was the full story. We stand behind our people. We stand behind our mission. And we stand behind the work we have done alongside Tim Tebow for years.”

Life Surge markets itself as a Christian wealth-building movement designed to help believers grow their resources for “Kingdom Impact”. However, the investigation, published by journalist Pablo Torre on his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out in collaboration with Mother Jones, outlined an aggressive sales funnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per the investigation, the organization draws large audiences to one-day live events by charging low ticket prices (around $30) and featuring high-profile celebrities and athletes, including Tim Tebow, who is known for preaching his Christian faith.

During these events, attendees are allegedly pressured to sign up for three-day “impact classes” costing $97, where the organizers pitch advanced real estate and stock market trading mentorship programs through “SurgeU,” with packages ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Tebow has been Life Surge’s most prominent paid headline speaker, reportedly earning between $50,000 and $100,000 per appearance. While Tebow has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing or creating the predatory sales funnel, he has faced ethical accusations for leveraging his status as a Christian icon to legitimize the organization.

“I am so devastated that Christians like Tim Tebow made me trust in something that has taken so much money from me. This is evil, especially because I’m disabled on a limited income,” investigator Kiera Butler shared a comment from an alleged victim on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching the scrutiny and allegations mounting, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow addressed the matter publicly and clarified his stance.

“The allegations are extremely, extremely serious, and it’s something that we take very serious,” Tebow said on Friday. “So, for us, we’re having our team do an investigation, but also pausing our relationship ‘til we can learn more about the facts to be able to understand more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, it will be interesting to see how this case moves forward since the Life Surge CEO is denying the allegations, while the investigators continue their digging.