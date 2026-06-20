“Window Dressing”: Former Officiating Chief Calls Out NFL’s Decision on Referee Practice Squads in New CBA

The 2019 CBA proposed that the NFL and NFLRA collaborate on a new training program for referees. However, it made no provision for increasing the number of the league’s referees. However, as of 2026, the NFL has seen many fresh changes. From an increased number of international games, with the possibility to expand further in the coming years, and an 18-game season for each franchise.

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While all these thoughts are circulating inside the league, it may be walking in a new direction with the game officials. According to the latest reports, the league could see the number of game officials increasing to 12 for a new practice squad of referees this season. While it appears to be a great step from the league, former NFL officiating chief Dean Blandino has a different opinion.

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“More work and extra help is not a bad thing,” Blandino said. “It really isn’t. Ultimately, however you package it, it’s very similar concepts that were in place before that they could have done. And that’s where I think some of it is just window dressing.”

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The idea received both praise and criticism at first. Few believed it would improve the performance of the officials; others felt it would be taking away the reps from tenured officials. Moreover, inserting untested officials into the league does come with its own risks. Regardless, everyone seems to have arrived on the same page, with new ideas being shared.

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For the improvement of the practice squad, they mentioned 14 training dates throughout the offseason. According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert and Kalyn Kahler, “lower-performing officials could be made available to the United Football League in future years, and this spring, all crews have been working OTAs and minicamps for the first time.”

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It perfectly sets the temperament of the new provision. Even NFL VP of officiating training and development Ramon George also believes that it is a great initiative, similar to a quarterback competition to determine who is at the top and who is at the bottom. However, Blandino, head of officiating for the UFL, still feels that things are being made to appear more appealing that it actually are.

“All of this sounds good on paper,” Blandino, the former NFL officiating chief, said. “But when push comes to shove, you’re telling me that this crew’s worked together for six weeks, now you’re going to bring in one or two officials who haven’t worked for a month on the field? That’s a challenge.

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“We get the idea. But [players] are practicing every day. If I’m a coach, I’m asking, ‘What are the guys on the bench doing when they’re not working [games]? I know what our backup players are doing. But what are those officials doing that I’m going to feel comfortable with them in a game?'”

During the 2019 CBA, a similar proposition was made, but nothing came to fruition. Now a similar idea is being passed around, and everyone seems to agree on it. Despite all the hype, there is still the question: how much would the practice squad be beneficial to the league?

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The new officials will undergo extensive training to become NFL-ready

As per the previous CBA, the league hired 119 officials annually, distributing them across the 17 crews. To avoid emergencies, the NFL injected two additional “swing” officials into the roster as injury substitutes. The two substitutes would be veterans. But according to the new CBA, the number increased to 12, with 10 additional swing officials hired by the league. They do all this to form the new practice squad.

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Out of those 10 swing officials, four will have the chance to participate in the NFL preseason, then go to work during their college seasons, and again be available to work in NFL games. Even if they do not participate, they will join the crew following the NCAA season wrapping up. Ramon George stated that the practice squad officials would receive compensation for the eight games, with increased payment for extra work. Besides, he revealed that they will undergo training to be ready to officiate NFL games.

“They can swing in and work for individuals who are struggling,” George said. “They are going to be embedded in a crew, learn how to become professionals and take care of their bodies. They will be able to learn the terminology, pace, speed, travel, as well as working those like NFL games.”

As for the tenured officials, they will also be getting their pay, irrespective of whether they are rotated or not. Besides, it is crucial since officials often suffer injuries on Game Days in the NFL. Last season, seven-year veteran Adrien Hill suffered a non-contact left leg injury while running in the end zone in November, while officiating the Buffalo Bills vs. the Houston Texans game.

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“The bench is designed primarily for development and to provide depth in the event of injury or performance-related issues with tenured game officials,” an NFL spokesman said. “The number of game assignments was structured to ensure bench officials receive meaningful regular-season experience and evaluation opportunities, including film review that supports their ongoing training and development. It was not about convincing an official to leave another job. Our focus is on having the best on the field.”

Moreover, the NFL spokesperson seems to be confident that everyone will soon adapt to the new system. While everyone seems to be having high hopes, one still cannot discard Blandino’s words. Will it truly become a milestone under the Roger Goodell era, or will it turn out to be a facade, remains to be seen.