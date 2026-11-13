“Wins and Losses Do Matter”: Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Gives Honest Verdict on Nick Sirianni’s Future Amid 7-Game Losing Streak

The Philadelphia Eagles began the 2026 season with a strong performance. But things went downhill from Week 3, and the Eagles ended up with a seven-game losing streak following the 19-11 loss to the New York Giants in Week 9. The blame naturally fell on the offensive line, and ultimately, it was all on head coach Nick Sirianni.

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Former Eagles center Jason Kelce has already called Sirianni out for his questionable calls for the offensive line. Needless to say, the head coach has to make things happen in order to keep his job in 2027. Weighing in on that future, Kelce had a stark reminder for Sirianni.

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“I mean, the wins and losses do matter,” Kelce said on The 94WIP Morning Show. “I think it’s less about wins and losses and more about improvement. Are we seeing these guys make the adjustments necessary? Are we seeing the head coach make adjustments given the injuries? Do we want to have Nick Sirianni and trust him to right this ship the following year?

“I think, obviously, Nick’s track record is incredible. He’s the most winning coach in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles in this timeframe. More than almost any other organization in this timeframe. There’s a lot of prior years there that you lean on. ‘Okay, this guy can clearly get it done.’”

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Sirianni is in his sixth year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has already led the Eagles to win the NFC Championship in 2022, and the Super Bowl in 2024. Through the last five seasons, excluding the last nine weeks in 2026, Sirianni won 59 games, while losing only 26 games. But things are different this season.

“This season, though, is not going well,” Kelce continued. “They haven’t made these corrections. They’re still struggling on offense. So I think that’s what you’re trying to see. You’re trying to see, ‘Okay, where are these guys evolving at? How are they correcting this? Okay, there’s been a bunch of injuries. Okay, are they taking care of all the things that are coachable, right? Are they not having missed assignments? Are they not having penalties? Are they a disciplined ball team? Are they playing hard? What’s the culture in the field of building?’

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“The reality is like, it’s the main job of the head coach, whether you call plays or whatever your role is in game planning, is to sustain hope and to build a culture of a group of guys that are trying to accomplish something and do it in a way that it’s productive.”

The one major problem that the Eagles need to fix is their offensive line. They didn’t give their quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee, enough protection in the first eight games. They did not even get enough openings to make an effective rushing play. Till now, the Eagles recorded only 3.7 rushing yards per play, in 213 total attempts. Even Joe Milton wasn’t able to jumpstart the Eagles’ offense in his first start with Philly in 2026.

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Thankfully, Week 10 is the bye week for Philadelphia. Sirianni will have enough time to rebuild his strategy and bounce back in Week 11 for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For now, we need to sit back and see if Sirianni can make the necessary changes and save the Eagles in the last eight games of the regular season.