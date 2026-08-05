“Wise Enough to Not Answer Questions Like That”: Jerry Jeudy Clears Air on Preferring Deshaun Watson as Browns Starting QB

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy seemed to have added fuel to a fire that was already raging in the Browns’ offensive roster. The QB1 battle between Shedeur Sanders and DeShaun Watson has been heating up all offseason, and when a video of Jeudy allegedly choosing a side in the QB debate went viral, it was far from a good look on the Browns’ roster dynamics. However, the former No. 15 overall draft pick of the 2020 NFL Draft recently set the record straight on all the accusations being fired at him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jerry Jeudy fell back on the maturity he has gained in the past 6 years that he has spent in the NFL and pointed to social media as having shown an erroneous portrayal of him preferring DeShaun Watson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They do what they do, you know. Flip a story, make it into something that it ain’t. I’ve been in the league for seven years. At least five or six of those years, it’s always been a quarterback competition within those years. I think I’m mature enough and wise enough to not answer questions like that. For everyone to believe that I would answer something like that on social media, it’s kind of wild, but…

“If anybody wants to believe that, that’s what they want to believe. I know what’s real; I know what the truth is, and that’s all that matters,” Jerry Jeudy said after training camp practice via Mary Kay Cabot on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the TikTok video that started it all, a fan asked Jeudy about his preferred starting QB for the Browns on a TikTok live. Jerry Jeudy stays silent but holds four fingers in front of his face, as if to point towards DeShaun Watson’s #4 kit number in the video that has since gone viral.

However, there is an obvious jump-cut that is visible between the question appearing on screen and Jeudy holding up 4 fingers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to ESPN Cleveland’s repost of the video, Jerry Jeudy made it clear that the clip was cut perfectly to build a fake narrative. He posted yet another response to the doctored video on X. The WR further said that the reason behind holding up the number “4” was that he was answering another fan who asked about his daughter’s age.

“I don’t speak on decisions that aren’t mine to make,” Jerry Jeudy posted on X. I support my teammates/Brothers, I do my job, and control what I can control. Let’s stop creating narratives that aren’t there for likes and clicks. I bet this won’t go viral because it’s too positive/real for y’all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the QB1 role remains up for grabs between Shedeur Sanders and DeShaun Watson. Browns head coach Todd Monken stated on July 29 that the players decide who plays as the starter based on what they show leading up to their first game of the season. It’s been decided to give each QB a game in the preseason against the Chicago Bears (Aug. 15) and Buffalo Bills (Aug. 22).