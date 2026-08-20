“Wish I Was More Like Andy Reid”: Jason Kelce Reveals the Biggest Weakness Driving Him To Emulate Chiefs HC

Jason Kelce has never been shy about calling out his own flaws, even years after hanging up his cleats. And this time, the seven-time Pro Bowler set his sights on one of the league’s most respected minds. During a recent appearance, Kelce admitted there’s a specific trait he’s still trying to develop, one that Andy Reid has mastered better than almost anyone in football.

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“I mean like, I wish I had more control over my emotions,” Jason Kelce said on The SZN with Nick Foles & Evan Moore. “That’s one of my greatest weaknesses, right? Like I don’t like that I am watching a movie and I’m bawling my eyes out. … I wish I was more like Andy Reid, just being able to be stoic at all times.”

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Unlike the boisterous Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis, Andy Reid isn’t exactly the most animated guy on the sideline. He’s calm, low-key, almost understated most of the time. Nobody knows what he is feeling, unless he is visibly angry. But don’t let that fool you. His wit is always working in the background, and it’s a big reason players gravitate toward him.

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And that energy shows up in unexpected ways, like the time Reid strolled into a press conference dressed as Santa Claus and told reporters, “Make it fast; this is hot.”

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There’s more to it than just the comedy, but it’s worth noting that Reid didn’t shy away when asked about it a few years back.

“They don’t want a stand-up comedian up there,” he said in 2021, “but there’s a time and a place to do it. If you have a sense of humor, it’s not bad to use it as long as you don’t go crazy with it.”

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Behind that stoicism, however, are years of experiences both good and bad. Reid tragically lost his son, Garrett, and turned up at a press conference the day after his funeral, when he was still with the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Crossing Broad’s Kyle Scott, Reid answered every single question, “never wavered,” and struggled to keep his composure at times.

“… I know coming back and coaching is the right thing to do. I know my son wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. So, with that, I move on and we’ll talk about the injuries,” he’d said in that press conference.

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Jason Kelce, who is practically like a son to Andy Reid, saw that struggle up close. He was in his second season in the league when the tragedy happened.

Years later, Reid would taste immeasurable success by winning three Super Bowls as head coach. Already toughened up by all these years in football, he still rarely lets emotion show through. That’s Andy Reid in a nutshell.