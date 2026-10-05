Wishes Pour in for Troy Aikman’s Girlfriend Marisa Howard on Her Big Day

Troy Aikman’s time with ESPN could be coming to an end, but another chapter of his life is flourishing. Aikman, who has been married and divorced twice, started dating model and author of the children’s book series “Sissies Adventure Series”, Marisa Howard in 2025. The two seem to be in a happy relationship, and Aikman made sure to honor his partner on her special day.

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Aikman celebrated by posting a carousel of three pictures on his personal Instagram handle, with a simple message wishing Howard a happy birthday.

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“Happy Birthday Beautiful❤️,” Aikman wrote.

“Thank you babe!” Howard responded in the comments.

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The first image of Aikman’s carousel suggested that they were on a boat, likely taken during Aikman’s 2026 trip to Croatia. He was accompanied by Howard as well as his two daughters, Alex and Jordan. The final picture showed the couple in black formal attire, raising their glasses in the air for a toast.

Back in 2025, when the two were first linked together, Howard was allegedly still legally married to her former husband, according to D Magazine’s Tim Rogers. The two had been spotted together regularly doing yoga, and both are avid afficionados of the fitness activity.

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Success has been kind to Troy Aikman on the field. Love, not so much.

Aikman was last married to Catherine ‘Capa’ Mooty. They tied the knot in 2017 and separated in 2020. The former quarterback, in an interview with The Athletic, simply acknowledged that the marriage turned into “a failure” before he’d even realized it, and he hit “rock bottom” after the divorce.

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His first marriage to Rhonda Worthey lasted from 2000 to 2011. Aikman has two daughters from this relationship, Jordan and Alexa.

The two seem to have warmly accepted Marisa into their family. Troy Aikman has shared multiple photos of all of them on his Instagram.

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The emotion seems to be the same among those in their social circles and fans, too.

“Happy birthday Marisa! Looking forward to seeing the both of you soon🎈💕” one user wrote.

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“Happiest of Birthdays to you, beautiful pictures of you both,” another message read.

“Lucky man Troy! Happy birthday to her,” a fan wrote.”

Along with numerous birthday wishes, some fans also commented on how good the two look together.

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“That’s a great photo of you guys. I can almost feel the wind in my hair! @troyaikman”, they wrote.

“Cuties!!! 😍” one Instagram user wrote, while another wrote, “Beautiful couple🫶🏻🫶🏻.”

Howard herself also responded to Aikman’s birthday wish in the comments.

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“Thank you babe! ❤️,” she wrote.

“@troyaikman Now this love looks good on you. 😍,” one fan wrote, wishing well on the former QB.

Other commenters seemed genuinely pleased to see Aikman happy with Howard.

“Happy for you that you found someone,” one Aikman supporter wrote.

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Another fan wrote, “So happy you’re both happy!!!”

As far as the pictures go, Aikman and Howard look happy, and fans seem to approve. Although there were the usual bunch of comments from ardent fans pushing for Aikman to come out of retirement, the majority of the commenters were happy to know he is getting to spend his time with someone he loves.