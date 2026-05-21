“Won’t be a 49er”: Brandon Aiyuk’s Future at Standstill as NFL Insider Issues Definitive Take

With each passing day, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is distancing himself from the San Francisco 49ers, and now it seems to have reached an extreme level. For the last few months, Aiyuk has cut off all communication with the franchise. He is not even reachable to other franchises trying to talk to him to find out his situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While there is no confirmation on where he will end up playing, reports suggest that whatever happens, Aiyuk will no longer be in San Francisco for the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Until we see what type of shape he’s in and how motivated he is to play football, it’s hard to peg him to a destination,” said ESPN’s Jordan Schultz on the May 20 edition of “Yahoo Sports Daily.” “The only thing we really know definitively is that he won’t be a 49er next season.”

The NFL insider asked people in the 49ers building about Aiyuk’s future, but there seems to be no answers available as the player has yet to report to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

As things progress for the WR, rumors and predictions continue to emerge. The most popular one seems to be his reunion with quarterback Jayden Daniels at the Washington Commanders. Both of them were teammates at Arizona State. However, the biggest question is whether Aiyuk is fit enough to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the recent pictures featured an overweight version of himself. The 28-year-old is not only ghosting the 49ers, but also throwing away a massive contract the team offered him. His deal was worth $120 million and was signed in 2024, with $76 million in guaranteed money. But after he failed to fulfill specific requirements and mandates of the deal, the 49ers voided $26.15 million from his contract in 2026.

In October 2024, Aiyuk suffered a severe knee injury, putting him on the sidelines indefinitely. He was scheduled to return in mid-2025, but reports surfaced that he ghosted the 49ers’ supervised rehab assignments and skipped mandatory meetings. By mid-December, the franchise put the All-Pro on the reserve/left squad list, ending his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aiyuk is not the same player as he was in 2023. Schultz has highlighted that fact. And after last season, he had nothing to show for except disciplinary issues. Even his personal coach called him out for such behavior. While everything seems to be against Brandon Aiyuk, another NFL insider has a suggestion for him.

Mike Garafolo advises Brandon Aiyuk to return to training

It has been months since Brandon Aiyuk visited the San Francisco 49ers‘ training facility. The only time he came near the stadium was when he was seen speeding past Levi’s Stadium. Despite how he behaved, NFL insider Mike Garafolo still believes that Aiyuk can do the right thing, which is show up to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I could advise Brandon Aiyuk, I would tell him to show up for work,” said Mike Garafolo on May 19 on The Rich Eisen Show. “I would have told him to show up for work a couple of weeks ago. Go ahead and see if they’re willing to let you work out, run routes, and do things at their facility. If you’re injured, all of a sudden those guarantees are back, and your money is on their books once again. He did not do that. He has not done that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, the player might not be able to rekindle his relationship with the franchise, but the OTAs and summer training camp are still left. If he can prove himself there, his future may be different. Even though he won’t be in San Francisco, his performance at these camps may help him land a contract with other franchises.

Moreover, GM Lynch has already stated that he is always there for Aiyuk. It is the latter who is not reciprocating. Despite things seeming to be really tense, with over 4,300 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in 69 games, he has been one of the top wideouts in San Francisco. If the saga continues further, it may significantly hamper his career to. From playing in the Super Bowl to a sudden halt at age 28, that is not something fans expected to see from Aiyuk.