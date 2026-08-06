“Would Do Wilt Numbers in the WNBA”: Former NFL Star on Julie Tétart’s Dominant Numbers Amid Women’s Basketball Debate

The debate around men competing in women’s sports has sparked plenty of hot takes, but this one comes from an unexpected corner. A former NFL player has weighed in on Julie Tétart’s scoring numbers, invoking a comparison that immediately raised eyebrows.

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“Oh yeah, he would do Wilt [Chamberlain] numbers in the WNBA. Lol,” Breiden Fehoko, a former NFL player, posted on X.

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Julie Tétart, a transgender center playing in France’s second-tier league in Monaco, has basically said she’s open to playing in the WNBA if the call ever comes. And that’s where things get interesting.

Tétart stands 6 feet 3 and just wrapped a season where she put up 21.2 points, 20.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game. She also walked away with Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Domestic Player of the Year honors.

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Now back to how this all connects to the WNBA. Sophie Cunningham kicked things off a couple of weeks ago during an ESPN interview when she explained her stance on protecting women’s sports. She put it this way:

“I think that I am here to extend love,” Cunningham said. “But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

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That comment set off a much bigger conversation, and Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve jumped in with her support for transgender athletes and pushed back on the idea that they’re some kind of threat to the sport.

“I come from a space of inclusion,” Reeve said, as per ESPN. “The narrative that I think is problematic is to suggest that transgender athletes are the biggest problem in women’s sports. This is what’s bothersome. There is a faction of people in our country that are making this a massive issue.”

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That’s when former NFL player Breiden Fehoko decided to weigh in too, essentially daring the WNBA to put its money where its mouth is if it’s going to talk about inclusion.

As for Tétart herself, she didn’t sound like someone chasing a spotlight when asked about a potential WNBA future. In an interview with OutKick and Fox News Digital, she kept it grounded.

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“If they contact me, I won’t say no. But you have to be realistic: I’m old, and there are far better players than me.”

Here’s the thing though: even if she wanted in, the door might already be shut. OutKick dug up the league’s actual eligibility rules, and Article XIII, Section 1(a) mentions: “Only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.”

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So, the league doesn’t seem to have any policy for transgender athletes. The CBA’s Article XIII, Section 1(a) doesn’t define ‘Women’ and doesn’t use terms like ‘transgender’ or ‘gender identity’.

So far, the league hasn’t said a word. However, this isn’t a new debate by any means. But with the WNBA’s spotlight bigger than ever and players like Cunningham speaking up, it’s hitting harder this time around.