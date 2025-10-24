WR Bids Farewell With Heartbreaking Message After Quitting on Cam Ward & Titans

Tennessee Titans‘ wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s separation from the team turned out to be a saddening moment for the fans. Amid Cam Ward’s consistent efforts to hype the team in tough times (1 win and 6 losses), the veteran’s exit added another wave to the turbulent phase. However, the post-separation message from the 33-year-old was enough to leave fans across the world heartbroken.

Lockett recently shared an emotional message on Instagram, summing up his overall journey with the “dream” team.

“Thankful to have been apart of the Tennessee Titans! From being a fan as a kid at one point in my life to wearing the jersey was awesome! I got the chance to take a pic with my wife and child! I even got the chance to wear number 4 which was one of my best friends number who passed away. Thankful for this journey!! Thank you God!!,” he captioned the post.

Besides the message, he also thought back to the good times by including pictures of himself wearing the Titans’ white and blue colours. This was followed by a glimpse of him standing on the sidelines with his wife, Lauren, and daughter, Londyn Rose, sharing the same outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Lockett (@tdlockett12)

Lockett joined Tennessee earlier in the year on a one-year contract worth about $4 million (up to $6 million with incentives). His role with the Titans never quite took off as he caught just 10 passes for 70 yards, with no touchdowns over seven games. The team itself was struggling with a lot of losses and low offensive production. Considering the situation, the veteran felt it was best to move on. Besides his short-lived career with the Titans, the wide receiver holds commendable stats.

He spent ten seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, from his rookie year in 2015 through 2024. This period saw him become one of the franchise’s top receivers, having secured 661 receptions for 8,594 yards and 61 receiving touchdowns. After his separation from the Titans, one major question that each fan would ask is: What could be his next team?

Tyler Lockett’s next team

Tyler Lockett is now a free agent after his contract with the Tennessee Titans was released at his request. The veteran football star is no longer expected to be the primary receiving threat on his next team. However, he still brings value as a veteran presence, holding experience as someone who can advise younger players and contribute in specific roles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Going back to his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, is quite unlikely. This is mainly because the Seahawks are running a new offensive system with fewer receiver snaps, and they have younger players like Jaxon Smith‑Njigba and Cooper Kupp who are expected to be the main targets. So even though Lockett has a long history in Seattle, the fit there doesn’t seem to be a potential choice.

Considering the odds, the fingers point to the Las Vegas Raiders as the most likely landing spot for Lockett. The reason behind the pick is the fact that the Raiders are packed with several former Seahawks players. Besides that, their head coach, Pete Carroll, is also well-connected to Seattle.

This could make Lockett a good cultural fit. Although adding Lockett might not immediately fix the team’s on-field problems but his 10-year-long experience could help the Raiders with innate leadership and guiding younger players.