Wronged Taylor Swift Finally Handed Justice by $6.6 Billion Corp Amid Engagement Rumors With Travis Kelce

It’s time to break out the old albums that made Taylor Swift a household name and a heartthrob. The tunes of ‘You Belong With Me’ are hitting harder and faster than ever. The queen has just scored a major win for her career and set an industry milestone while she’s at it. It’s something she has spent her entire life building, and spent the majority of the last 5 years fighting for. And after half a decade of battles, with all the love and support she has received from her fans, she’s finally won. And boy, does she have the trophies to show for this win now.

Let’s give you a little context. Sometime back in 2019, Big Machine (Taylor Swift’s first record label) sold the rights to six of her iconic albums. As music executive Scooter Braun purchased them, Swift recalled it being the “worst case scenario.” But now, she has flipped the script on all of that and taken what belongs to her. Shamrock Capital, a $6.6 billion enterprise, is the force behind it all. And the announcement for it didn’t come through a fancy, shiny press conference. It came in the most Taylor way possible. How? Like any good love story, she wrote a heartfelt letter.

Taylor Swift’s letter came on her official website. In it, she shared the incredible milestone she has just received. The announcement? “I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen. After 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.” Swift gives all the credit for this milestone to her fans. “The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned the Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.”

Taylor Swift took to IG to share a picture of herself holding her first 6 albums. The caption? “You belong with me. 💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤 Letter on my site :)” She will also continue remaking her songs and two more albums might “have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right,” but it’s no longer to reclaim what she had once lost. As she now writes, “if it happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.” And like always, the queen caps it off with a thank-you note to the fans. “You’ll never know how much it means to me that you cared. Every single bit of it counted and ended up as here. Thanks to you and your goodwill, teamwork, and encouragement, the best things that have ever been mine… finally actually are.”

Taylor Swift has acquired all the rights to her first six records from Shamrock Capital, and that has left her feeling grateful and emotional. She even wrote, “My first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead.” And while she celebrates this incredible milestone in her career, her personal life isn’t far behind either. According to recent reports, something big is cooking behind the scenes as well. Perhaps the ending to the ‘Love Story’ song is coming true after all this time. All because of a certain Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Travis Kelce to ask Taylor Swift the big question?

Taylor Swift has reclaimed all the work she had done since her debut. And now, as sources close to her believe, she might be taking the next big step for her personal life. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in a restaurant near Kelce’s mansion recently. And Travis Kelce spared no expense to make it a dinner befitting his queen. Swift was also noted, smiling “ear to ear” as she enjoyed her time with Kelce. But was this just a dinner, or was something more happening behind the smiles and lavish dinners?

As per the Daily Mail, big things are just waiting to unfold at the Swift and Kelce households. As a source put it, “Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say yes, and they can’t wait for them to get engaged. – Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen – Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen.” And Travis Kelce is already putting in the work. As per a Daily Mail insider, “Travis plans to be in the best shape of his life for this upcoming season – He is treating this as his last.” So, are we looking at a Super Bowl proposal, Travis?

Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are showing up for each other every chance they get. Kelce is at her concerts, Swift’s at his games. Often with the Swift fam in tow as well. Fans can now hardly wait for the NFL season to start. Is Super Bowl 2026 the time Kelce breaks out the question and the ring? What do you think?