Xavier Legette Makes It Insta Official With GloRilla as New NFL Power Couple Turns Heads

You can doubt Xavier Legette’s hands, but you can’t doubt his hustle. While the second-year Carolina Panthers wide receiver still has a lot to improve on the field, particularly those body catches and drive-killing drops. But off the field? He’s already a breakout star. From winning over Kay Adams at the Kentucky Derby to exchanging wild game tips with Guy Fieri, Legette has been everywhere this offseason.

He’s got size, speed, and swagger. But most importantly, he’s got buzz. He was chosen as the NFL’s official ‘social media correspondent’ for Derby weekend because he was so good at it. That was enough to have fans debating whether his Southern accent is real or exaggerated. And now, he might have just made his boldest off-field move yet. Stepping into pop culture’s brightest spotlight alongside Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla.

Since the promotional materials for GloRilla’s most recent single, “TYPA,” were released, rumors have been circulating about the two possibly dating. So, now the Panthers star has made it official on Instagram. Legette uploaded a snapshot on his IG Story from GloRilla’s recent carousel—specifically one of her donning a dramatic denim-on-denim look while Legette gazes at her standing in front in a matching outfit. It was more than simply a repost; it was a soft launch with hardwood flooring and a digital seal of approval. But it was the outfits that GloRilla wore that stole the show. Fans were treated to a healthy dose of fashion fire when she posted several pictures with the caption, “TYPA.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper showed off two high-voltage looks. One with a dramatic black-orange cloak, red hair, a black leather bandeau crop top and matching little shorts, thigh-high gladiator boots, and enough jewels to outshine Met Gala flashbulbs. The other—a striking denim-on-denim moment, accessorized with thigh-high leopard boots, DSQUARED2 shorts, sleeves with a leopard print, and a faux fur collar.

Legette decided to share the latter look that sent fans into a frenzy. But just in case that wasn’t enough to stir the pot. The next day, GloRilla released another photo set with a love letter that said, “Bae, I love you. You my everything. I wrote this for you, baby.” The letter didn’t reveal the sender. But bouquets and all. So yeah, we’re calling it. Because Legette didn’t just repost GloRilla’s post for promotional purposes, he actually starred in the music video, “TYPA” with Glorilla.

Xavier Legette stars in GloRilla’s bold new era

Together with GloRilla, he starred in the music video, elevating their rumored romance from an Instagram post to the canon of music videos. The visuals went viral as soon as they were released on Friday afternoon. Because of the obvious chemistry between the two stars and the song, which, funnily, samples Keyshia Cole’s “Love.”

What Carolina fans didn’t anticipate was that quarterback Bryce Young famously performed the song “Love” during the Panthers’ 2023 rookie talent show. “He had a hell of a performance. I thought I was at a concert, to be honest with ya. Bryce had a hell of a performance. Everybody enjoyed it. He got into it. Tryin’ to tell ya, it was like a concert. He set the stage. He set the stage,” said Shaq Thompson about Young’s mic moment. So, if there’s ever a “TYPA” remix, Legette might already know who to call for backup vocals.

Forget receptions, Legette’s getting recognition. Even though he has only scored four touchdowns, he is rapidly becoming a different kind of breakout sensation. Legette is in charge of headlines while Bryce Young takes care of business in the quarterback’s room. So, while Legette’s love life might be peaking, his football arc is just heating up.