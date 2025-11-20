XFL Team Turns Heads With Official Message to Odell Beckham Jr. Following End of NFL Suspension

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is back in the headlines. The rumor mill is buzzing about the WR’s return after nearly a year, and several team names have resurfaced. Amid those, there has been a surprising new name causing a stir.

FanDuel Sportsbook recently shared a post dedicated to the former LSU Tiger wide receiver, asking which team should acquire him to level up in the playoffs. “Who should sign Odell Beckham Jr.?” the post asked the question. This post was reshared by the XFL team, St. Louis Battlehawks, with just one ‘shifty eyes’ emoji as a caption.

Now, this raises curiosity among many as to whether the team is eyeing a move to acquire the wide receiver. The Battlehawks are one of the eight cities that joined the newly reformed XFL. The team is based in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded by Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment, the team is now owned and operated by Dwayne Johnson’s Alpha Acquico and Fox Corporation.

The Battlehawks boast one of the most passionate fan bases in the league. If they do plan to bring in the NFL player, it could signal a massive shift for the team. Considering his experience, Beckham Jr. could be a big move to help the team elevate its performance while gaining more fandom.

As of now, however, these reports remain only rumors. It has been quite a while since he played in the pro league. He was released by the Miami Dolphins in December 2024.

This was claimed as a mutual decision due to the player’s “tough start,” as per head coach Mike McDaniel. After undergoing knee surgery in the offseason last year, he had started that season on the physically unable to perform list. Later, the WR received a six-game suspension after reportedly violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. His suspension has ended now, which will allow the NFL teams to choose the player.

And Beckham Jr. would have been an enticing option. The 3x Pro Bowler was one of the best WRs before injuries began to trouble him. During his 10-year run across 5 different teams, he has a record of 575 catches for 7,987 yards and 60 touchdowns. And the WR might have that potential left in him. However, the opportunity will only come when a team decides to acquire him.

As of now, the Los Angeles Rams have been named as one of the possible landing spots.

Should the Rams consider Odell Beckham Jr. to boost the roster?

Wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have been highly efficient for the Rams, combining for 14 receiving touchdowns this season. They’ve also received much support from Kyren Williams. However, the team might still need another playmaker on the roster, and Odell Beckham Jr. could be the answer, as per Jordan Dajani.

“This is my favorite potential landing spot. Beckham helped Matthew Stafford and Co. win Super Bowl LVI with his contributions late in the regular season and in the playoffs that year, and he could do the same in 2025,” Dajani explained his reason.

“The Rams’ passing game is headlined by the talented duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but with Tutu Atwell on injured reserve and Xavier Smith currently in the concussion protocol, the door could be open for OBJ to return for another Super Bowl run.”

Another team reportedly in the rumors is the Buffalo Bills. Fans are well aware of the team’s struggles in the passing game and their lack of depth at wide receiver. While the Bills have made some changes to strengthen their roster, injuries to wide receiver Curtis Samuel and Mecole Hardman may increase their interest in acquiring Beckham Jr.

That said, no NFL team has officially expressed a commitment yet. And that leaves several questions on Beckham Jr.’s future until a team decides to sign him.