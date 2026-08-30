“Y’all Just Like This Same Clown”: NBA Legend Rips People Mocking Man Accused of Posing As 49ers Player

Daejon Love spent years pretending to be a 49ers player to scam women out of $1.3 million, and once his mugshot went viral, the internet turned him into a punchline. But NBA legend Stephen Jackson wasn’t laughing along, and he had something to say to everyone piling on. Jackson didn’t hold back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I see all you n—-s out there laughing at that dude that was acting like he was a 49er fan,” the 14-year NBA vet and 2003 Champion said on his social media. “I see y’all. Y’all ain’t no worse than him. A lot of y’all still got hoop dreams. Y’all just ain’t walking around with a uniform on…”

ADVERTISEMENT

He kept going, calling out the fans who talk sports like experts but never actually played at any level themselves.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Won Super Bowl LVI with highest-scoring defense in playoff history. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

“A lot of y’all psyching y’all self out as y’all know about sports. And didn’t make the church league. Got cut from middle school. Ain’t never been in a professional locker room. But y’all want to debate everybody about sports. Man, listen. Y’all just like this same clown that’s running around here with the 49ers helmet off. Football dreams, hoop dreams are all the same. All y’all are inexperienced.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal authorities arrested Daejon Love, 35, along with his alleged accomplice Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, on August 24 in Boise, Idaho. Both have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon, and are in federal custody in Boise. They allegedly duped more than 20 women for a reported $1.3 million.

According to official records, Love would approach women on dating sites as a 49ers player, along with other identities. He would build what looked like a real relationship with these women, all while Chan played the role of his financial adviser, helping sell the illusion that there was real money to invest.

ADVERTISEMENT

He built a phony profile on social media that alluded to him being a 49ers player. In a video on his Instagram, he said that he had initially gone undrafted. It also includes a screenshot of a Google AI overview result to his name, which he used as proof. ESPN’s Mina Kimes also shared a PSA on X to warn women of such scams, explaining how Love never posted videos from the Niners facility and his name is nowhere on the official roster online. She also cautioned women against relying on AI search results.

None of the victims who spoke with investigators ever saw a dime back, whether it was supposed returns on their investments or repayment on loans they’d handed over. And once someone ran out of money or started asking too many questions, authorities say Love would simply cut them off and disappear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scam is reported to have run since 2022, and the duo has targeted women in California, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington.

The FBI believes there could be more victims who haven’t yet come forward. For now, Love and Chan will have to answer for their wrongs in court.